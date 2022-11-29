All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Windy City
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Capital City
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|College Park
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Wisconsin
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Raptors
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Greensboro
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Motor City
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Grand Rapids
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Westchester
|1
|7
|.125
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|South Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Sioux Falls
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Sunday's Games
Iowa 108, Grand Rapids 91
College Park 131, Capital City 113
Fort Wayne 103, Motor City 102
Birmingham 104, Austin 100
Maine 132, Delaware 123
Monday's Games
College Park 124, Long Island 101
Greensboro 130, Westchester 87
Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 103
Salt Lake City 121, G League 90
Oklahoma City 111, Agua Caliente 97
Tuesday's Games
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
