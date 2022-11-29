All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine71.875
Windy City62.7501
Capital City63.667
Fort Wayne63.667
College Park63.667
Cleveland64.6002
Long Island55.5003
Lakeland55.5003
Wisconsin55.5003
Raptors44.5003
Delaware35.3754
Greensboro37.3005
Motor City28.2006
Grand Rapids17.1256
Westchester17.1256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente82.800
Iowa63.667
Rio Grande Valley53.6252
South Bay53.6252
Oklahoma City54.556
Texas55.5003
Sioux Falls44.5003
Austin45.444
Birmingham45.444
Salt Lake City45.444
Stockton34.429
Memphis34.429
Santa Cruz46.4004

Sunday's Games

Iowa 108, Grand Rapids 91

College Park 131, Capital City 113

Fort Wayne 103, Motor City 102

Birmingham 104, Austin 100

Maine 132, Delaware 123

Monday's Games

College Park 124, Long Island 101

Greensboro 130, Westchester 87

Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 103

Salt Lake City 121, G League 90

Oklahoma City 111, Agua Caliente 97

Tuesday's Games

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

