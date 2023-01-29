All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland92.8181
Long Island123.800
Delaware74.6363
Fort Wayne85.6153
Maine85.6153
Capital City96.6003
Lakeland96.6003
Raptors65.5454
College Park67.4625
Wisconsin58.3856
Windy City58.3856
Westchester47.3646
Motor City59.357
Grand Rapids410.286
Greensboro39.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis92.818½
Stockton113.786
Agua Caliente95.6432
South Bay74.636
Sioux Falls76.538
Rio Grande Valley78.467
Salt Lake City68.4295
Santa Cruz57.4175
Oklahoma City59.3576
Texas48.3336
Iowa49.308
Austin49.308
Birmingham412.2508

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 113, Maine 106

Fort Wayne 124, Lakeland 116

Greensboro 116, Wisconsin 102

Rio Grande Valley 126, Austin 110

Ciudad de Mexico 120, Texas 117

Memphis 110, Stockton 109

Sunday's Games

Westchester 103, Grand Rapids 94

Long Island 111, Capital City 98

Iowa 127, Oklahoma City 122

College Park 123, Motor City 107

Ciudad de Mexico at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

