All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|2
|.818
|1
|Long Island
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Maine
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Lakeland
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Raptors
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|College Park
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Wisconsin
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|Motor City
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Stockton
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Agua Caliente
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|South Bay
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Santa Cruz
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Oklahoma City
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Austin
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Birmingham
|4
|12
|.250
|8
Saturday's Games
Birmingham 113, Maine 106
Fort Wayne 124, Lakeland 116
Greensboro 116, Wisconsin 102
Rio Grande Valley 126, Austin 110
Ciudad de Mexico 120, Texas 117
Memphis 110, Stockton 109
Sunday's Games
Westchester 103, Grand Rapids 94
Long Island 111, Capital City 98
Iowa 127, Oklahoma City 122
College Park 123, Motor City 107
Ciudad de Mexico at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
