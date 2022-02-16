All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Windy City
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Wisconsin
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|South Bay
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Sioux Falls
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Memphis
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|12
|.250
|8
Tuesday's Games
Motor City 126, G League 108
Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 119
Windy City 111, Wisconsin 101
South Bay 116, Salt Lake City 115
Texas 113, Stockton 107
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.