All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors134.765
Motor City124.750½
Delaware95.643
Capital City96.6003
Long Island118.5793
Grand Rapids97.563
Maine77.500
College Park78.4675
Westchester78.4675
Fort Wayne79.438
Greensboro68.429
Windy City710.4126
Wisconsin69.4006
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland212.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente124.750
Rio Grande Valley115.6881
South Bay105.667
Birmingham97.5633
Iowa87.533
Oklahoma City109.526
Stockton88.5004
Texas78.467
Austin57.4175
Sioux Falls710.412
Santa Cruz710.412
Memphis511.3137
Salt Lake City412.2508

Tuesday's Games

Motor City 126, G League 108

Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 119

Windy City 111, Wisconsin 101

South Bay 116, Salt Lake City 115

Texas 113, Stockton 107

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you