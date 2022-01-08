All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Motor City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Windy City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Birmingham
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Westchester
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
Thursday's Games
Raptors 103, Fort Wayne 94
Iowa 106, Sioux Falls 94
Stockton 137, Birmingham 119
Santa Cruz 116, Oklahoma City 106
South Bay at Austin, ppd
Friday's Games
Capital City 106, Cleveland 95
College Park 111, Lakeland 100
Grand Rapids 110, Westchester 96
Greensboro 119, Long Island 114
Ciudad de Mexico 93, G League 91
Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 1 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.