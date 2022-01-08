All Times EST

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
Stockton201.000
Grand Rapids201.000
Capital City101.000½
Iowa101.000½
Motor City101.000½
Santa Cruz101.000½
Raptors101.000½
Greensboro101.000½
Wisconsin101.000½
College Park11.5001
Long Island11.5001
Texas00.0001
Cleveland01.000
Oklahoma City01.000
G League00.0001
Sioux Falls01.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.0001
Fort Wayne01.000
Delaware01.000
Windy City01.000
Lakeland01.000
Maine00.0001
Salt Lake City00.0001
Agua Caliente00.0001
South Bay00.0001
Rio Grande Valley00.0001
Birmingham02.0002
Westchester02.0002
Austin00.0001
Memphis00.0001

Thursday's Games

Raptors 103, Fort Wayne 94

Iowa 106, Sioux Falls 94

Stockton 137, Birmingham 119

Santa Cruz 116, Oklahoma City 106

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Friday's Games

Capital City 106, Cleveland 95

College Park 111, Lakeland 100

Grand Rapids 110, Westchester 96

Greensboro 119, Long Island 114

Ciudad de Mexico 93, G League 91

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 1 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you