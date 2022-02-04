All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors113.786
Motor City93.7501
Capital City74.636
Grand Rapids74.636
Delaware64.6003
Wisconsin65.545
Long Island76.538
College Park55.5004
Maine55.5004
Windy City57.4175
Greensboro46.4005
Westchester46.4005
Fort Wayne37.3006
Lakeland310.231
Cleveland29.182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
South Bay73.700
Stockton74.636½
Agua Caliente74.636½
Rio Grande Valley74.636½
Oklahoma City85.615½
Iowa64.6001
Birmingham65.545
Texas55.5002
Austin34.429
Santa Cruz57.4173
Memphis37.3004
Sioux Falls39.2505
Salt Lake City39.2505

Wednesday's Games

Long Island 109, Cleveland 105

Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 121

Stockton 109, Texas 99

Memphis 111, Iowa 103

Thursday's Games

Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT

Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115

Raptors 104, Windy City 89

Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109

South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

