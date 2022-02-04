All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Motor City
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Capital City
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Wisconsin
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Long Island
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Maine
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Fort Wayne
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Lakeland
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|9
|.182
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Birmingham
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Sioux Falls
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|9
|.250
|5
Wednesday's Games
Long Island 109, Cleveland 105
Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 121
Stockton 109, Texas 99
Memphis 111, Iowa 103
Thursday's Games
Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT
Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115
Raptors 104, Windy City 89
Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109
South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.