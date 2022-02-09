All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City123.800
Raptors124.750½
Grand Rapids94.6922
Delaware84.667
Capital City76.5384
Long Island88.500
College Park66.500
Westchester67.4625
Wisconsin67.4625
Windy City68.429
Maine57.417
Greensboro57.417
Fort Wayne58.3856
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland211.1549

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente94.692
Rio Grande Valley94.692
South Bay84.667½
Birmingham86.571
Stockton76.5382
Iowa76.5382
Oklahoma City87.5332
Texas66.500
Austin55.500
Santa Cruz59.357
Sioux Falls49.3085
Salt Lake City49.3085
Memphis49.3085

Tuesday's Games

Delaware 129, Fort Wayne 117

Raptors 110, Cleveland 99

Austin 118, Iowa 115, OT

Birmingham 122, Memphis 110

Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 103

Wednesday's Games

College Park 120, Capital City 113

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

