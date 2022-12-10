All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|College Park
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Maine
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Windy City
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Long Island
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Capital City
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Lakeland
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Raptors
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Delaware
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Greensboro
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Motor City
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|9
|.182
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|South Bay
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Sioux Falls
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Oklahoma City
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Santa Cruz
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Stockton
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Birmingham
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Austin
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
Friday's Games
Long Island 106, Capital City 90
Maine 106, Raptors 100
Westchester 113, Delaware 108
Rio Grande Valley 133, Lakeland 126
Iowa 120, Grand Rapids 104
Windy City 129, Fort Wayne 119
Sioux Falls 113, Motor City 102
Oklahoma City 114, Stockton 105
Santa Cruz 111, South Bay 100
Texas 129, Austin 121
Saturday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Capital City, 1 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 5 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
