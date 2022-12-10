All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland104.714
College Park94.692½
Maine95.6431
Windy City74.636
Long Island85.615
Fort Wayne85.615
Capital City67.462
Westchester67.462
Wisconsin68.4294
Lakeland57.4174
Raptors58.385
Delaware58.385
Greensboro59.3575
Motor City310.231
Grand Rapids29.182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente112.846
Rio Grande Valley113.786½
South Bay94.6922
Iowa85.6153
Sioux Falls76.5384
Oklahoma City76.5384
Santa Cruz76.5384
Texas77.500
Memphis66.500
Stockton58.3856
Birmingham59.357
Salt Lake City49.3087
Austin410.286

Friday's Games

Long Island 106, Capital City 90

Maine 106, Raptors 100

Westchester 113, Delaware 108

Rio Grande Valley 133, Lakeland 126

Iowa 120, Grand Rapids 104

Windy City 129, Fort Wayne 119

Sioux Falls 113, Motor City 102

Oklahoma City 114, Stockton 105

Santa Cruz 111, South Bay 100

Texas 129, Austin 121

Saturday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 5 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

