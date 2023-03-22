All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|Maine
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|Capital City
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Motor City
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Windy City
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Cleveland
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Lakeland
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Fort Wayne
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|College Park
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Raptors
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Wisconsin
|11
|20
|.355
|12½
|Greensboro
|10
|20
|.333
|13
|Westchester
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Grand Rapids
|9
|22
|.290
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Memphis
|22
|7
|.759
|½
|x-South Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|19
|12
|.613
|4½
|Mexico City
|18
|12
|.600
|5
|Sioux Falls
|18
|12
|.600
|5
|Santa Cruz
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Ontario
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Oklahoma City
|12
|19
|.387
|11½
|G League
|11
|19
|.367
|12
|Birmingham
|10
|20
|.333
|13
|Iowa
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Austin
|8
|23
|.258
|15½
|Texas
|7
|23
|.233
|16
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
Motor City 122, Westchester 93
Birmingham 111, Mexico City 98
Memphis 108, Ontario 101
Tuesday's Games
Wisconsin 129, Grand Rapids 114
Capital City 129, Greensboro 116
Long Island 118, Lakeland 112
Raptors 111, College Park 104
Maine 93, Windy City 89
Salt Lake City 101, Austin 93
Oklahoma City 132, South Bay 115
Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 119
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Mexico City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.
Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Mexico City at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.