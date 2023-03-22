All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island237.767
x-Delaware2010.6673
Maine1813.581
Capital City1713.5676
Motor City1714.548
Windy City1714.548
Cleveland1614.5337
Lakeland1614.5337
Fort Wayne1614.5337
College Park1515.5008
Raptors1515.5008
Wisconsin1120.35512½
Greensboro1020.33313
Westchester921.30014
Grand Rapids922.29014½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton237.767
x-Memphis227.759½
x-South Bay2011.645
Salt Lake City1912.613
Mexico City1812.6005
Sioux Falls1812.6005
Santa Cruz1713.5676
Rio Grande Valley1614.5337
Ontario1614.5337
Oklahoma City1219.38711½
G League1119.36712
Birmingham1020.33313
Iowa822.26715
Austin823.25815½
Texas723.23316

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Motor City 122, Westchester 93

Birmingham 111, Mexico City 98

Memphis 108, Ontario 101

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin 129, Grand Rapids 114

Capital City 129, Greensboro 116

Long Island 118, Lakeland 112

Raptors 111, College Park 104

Maine 93, Windy City 89

Salt Lake City 101, Austin 93

Oklahoma City 132, South Bay 115

Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 119

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Mexico City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.

Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Mexico City at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

