All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors207.741
x-Motor City198.7041
Delaware188.692
Capital City178.6802
Grand Rapids1612.571
Long Island1613.5525
College Park1413.5196
Westchester1413.5196
Fort Wayne1414.500
Maine1314.4817
Windy City1316.4488
Lakeland917.34610½
Wisconsin819.29612
Cleveland620.23113½
Greensboro621.22214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley218.724
South Bay179.654
Agua Caliente1710.6303
Stockton1413.5196
Texas1514.5176
Birmingham1313.500
Iowa1314.4817
Austin1314.4817
Oklahoma City1416.467
Memphis1416.467
Sioux Falls1217.4149
Santa Cruz1017.37010
Salt Lake City820.28612½

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94

Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 80

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT

Stockton 119, Austin 100

Tuesday's Games

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you