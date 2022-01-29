All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors92.818
Motor City73.700
Grand Rapids74.6362
Delaware53.625
Wisconsin64.600
Capital City54.5563
Maine54.5563
Long Island66.500
College Park55.500
Windy City55.500
Greensboro44.500
Fort Wayne36.3335
Westchester36.3335
Lakeland29.1827
Cleveland18.1117

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente71.875
South Bay62.7501
Iowa63.667
Stockton64.6002
Rio Grande Valley64.6002
Texas54.556
Oklahoma City65.545
Austin33.5003
Birmingham45.444
Santa Cruz46.4004
Salt Lake City37.3005
Memphis27.222
Sioux Falls29.182

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 94, Cleveland 82

Capital City 123, G League 115

College Park 127, Delaware 111

Long Island 94, Lakeland 93

Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 112

Iowa 80, Stockton 76

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids 98, Cleveland 82

Long Island 123, Lakeland 121

Greensboro 115, Wisconsin 108

Windy City 104, Fort Wayne 102

South Bay 117, Texas 100

Birmingham 117, Rio Grande Valley 116

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you