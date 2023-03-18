All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Maine
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|Capital City
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Lakeland
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Windy City
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Motor City
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Cleveland
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|College Park
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Raptors
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Greensboro
|10
|19
|.345
|12
|Wisconsin
|10
|19
|.345
|12
|Westchester
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Grand Rapids
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Memphis
|21
|7
|.750
|½
|x-South Bay
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|Mexico City
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|18
|12
|.600
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Ontario
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Santa Cruz
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|G League
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Oklahoma City
|10
|19
|.345
|12
|Birmingham
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Iowa
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Austin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Texas
|7
|22
|.241
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Cleveland 122, Long Island 115
Capital City 140, Texas 91
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 103
Wisconsin 118, Maine 116, OT
Santa Cruz 127, Iowa 119
College Park 132, Grand Rapids 126, OT
Saturday's Games
Lakeland 112, Raptors 111
Motor City 122, Westchester 112
Windy City 119, Delaware 112
Grand Rapids 102, College Park 93
Cleveland 108, Long Island 100
Greensboro 127, Austin 124
Memphis 114, Rio Grande Valley 87
Sioux Falls 144, Stockton 119
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Westchester at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
