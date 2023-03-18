All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island227.759
x-Delaware2010.667
Maine1712.5865
Capital City1613.5526
Lakeland1613.5526
Windy City1613.5526
Motor City1614.533
Cleveland1614.533
College Park1514.5177
Fort Wayne1514.5177
Raptors1415.4838
Greensboro1019.34512
Wisconsin1019.34512
Westchester920.31013
Grand Rapids921.30013½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton227.759
Memphis217.750½
x-South Bay209.6902
Mexico City1711.607
Sioux Falls1812.600
Salt Lake City1712.5865
Rio Grande Valley1613.5526
Ontario1613.5526
Santa Cruz1513.536
G League1118.37911
Oklahoma City1019.34512
Birmingham919.32112½
Iowa821.27614
Austin822.26714½
Texas722.24115

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Cleveland 122, Long Island 115

Capital City 140, Texas 91

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 103

Wisconsin 118, Maine 116, OT

Santa Cruz 127, Iowa 119

College Park 132, Grand Rapids 126, OT

Saturday's Games

Lakeland 112, Raptors 111

Motor City 122, Westchester 112

Windy City 119, Delaware 112

Grand Rapids 102, College Park 93

Cleveland 108, Long Island 100

Greensboro 127, Austin 124

Memphis 114, Rio Grande Valley 87

Sioux Falls 144, Stockton 119

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Westchester at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

