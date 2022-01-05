All Times EST

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
Motor City101.000
Grand Rapids101.000
Long Island101.000
Wisconsin101.000
Stockton00.000½
Texas00.000½
Cleveland00.000½
Oklahoma City00.000½
G League00.000½
Sioux Falls00.000½
Capital City00.000½
Iowa00.000½
Ciudad de Mexico00.000½
College Park01.0001
Fort Wayne00.000½
Delaware01.0001
Windy City01.0001
Lakeland00.000½
Maine00.000½
Santa Cruz00.000½
Salt Lake City00.000½
Raptors00.000½
Agua Caliente00.000½
South Bay00.000½
Rio Grande Valley00.000½
Greensboro00.000½
Birmingham00.000½
Westchester01.0001
Austin00.000½
Memphis00.000½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Lakeland, ppd

Maine at Capital City, ppd

Raptors at Motor City, ppd

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Long Island 111, College Park 107

Grand Rapids 127, Westchester 108

Motor City 112, Windy City 108

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 123, 2OT

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

