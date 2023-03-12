All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island224.846
Delaware198.704
Maine1611.593
Lakeland1412.5388
Raptors1412.5388
Windy City1412.5388
Capital City1413.519
Cleveland1413.519
College Park1413.519
Motor City1414.5009
Fort Wayne1314.481
Westchester917.34613
Wisconsin917.34613
Greensboro818.30814
Grand Rapids720.25915½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton206.769
Memphis186.7501
South Bay189.667
Mexico City169.640
Salt Lake City1710.630
Rio Grande Valley1512.556
Ontario1512.556
Sioux Falls1412.5386
Santa Cruz1313.5007
G League1016.38510
Oklahoma City918.33311½
Austin818.30812
Birmingham819.29612½
Iowa819.29612½
Texas619.24013½

Saturday's Games

College Park 137, Delaware 116

Motor City 132, Fort Wayne 102

Ontario 103, Cleveland 100, OT

Stockton 118, South Bay 109

Rio Grande Valley 123, Iowa 115

Santa Cruz 114, Westchester 108

Sunday's Games

Maine 121, Long Island 112

Raptors 121, Grand Rapids 119

Lakeland 119, Capital City 95

G League at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.

