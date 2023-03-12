All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Delaware
|19
|8
|.704
|3½
|Maine
|16
|11
|.593
|6½
|Lakeland
|14
|12
|.538
|8
|Raptors
|14
|12
|.538
|8
|Windy City
|14
|12
|.538
|8
|Capital City
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Cleveland
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Motor City
|14
|14
|.500
|9
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Westchester
|9
|17
|.346
|13
|Wisconsin
|9
|17
|.346
|13
|Greensboro
|8
|18
|.308
|14
|Grand Rapids
|7
|20
|.259
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|1
|South Bay
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Mexico City
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|12
|.556
|5½
|Ontario
|15
|12
|.556
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|12
|.538
|6
|Santa Cruz
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|G League
|10
|16
|.385
|10
|Oklahoma City
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Austin
|8
|18
|.308
|12
|Birmingham
|8
|19
|.296
|12½
|Iowa
|8
|19
|.296
|12½
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
Saturday's Games
College Park 137, Delaware 116
Motor City 132, Fort Wayne 102
Ontario 103, Cleveland 100, OT
Stockton 118, South Bay 109
Rio Grande Valley 123, Iowa 115
Santa Cruz 114, Westchester 108
Sunday's Games
Maine 121, Long Island 112
Raptors 121, Grand Rapids 119
Lakeland 119, Capital City 95
G League at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.
