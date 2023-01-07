All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|1
|Long Island
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Lakeland
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Windy City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Westchester
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Greensboro
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|College Park
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Raptors
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Motor City
|1
|4
|.200
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|4
|0
|1.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Agua Caliente
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Oklahoma City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Santa Cruz
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Austin
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Iowa
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Birmingham
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
Friday's Games
Maine 112, Motor City 106
Westchester 120, Long Island 119
Greensboro 118, Delaware 113
Capital City 97, Austin 85
Wisconsin 120, College Park 116
Sioux Falls 115, Rio Grande Valley 104
Ciudad de Mexico 118, Oklahoma City 116, OT
Salt Lake City 131, Iowa 114
G League 136, Santa Cruz 115
Stockton 104, Agua Caliente 92
Windy City 122, Lakeland 117, OT
Saturday's Games
South Bay 128, Birmingham 98
Lakeland 109, Windy City 108
Memphis 118, Texas 105
Sioux Falls 124, Rio Grande Valley 110
Salt Lake City 118, Iowa 115, OT
Sunday's Games
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Austin at College Park, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.
