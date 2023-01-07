All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City501.000
Maine501.000
Wisconsin301.0001
Long Island42.667
Cleveland21.6672
Lakeland22.500
Fort Wayne22.500
Grand Rapids23.4003
Windy City23.4003
Delaware23.4003
Westchester12.3333
Greensboro13.250
College Park13.250
Raptors13.250
Motor City14.2004

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton501.000
Memphis401.000½
Sioux Falls42.667
South Bay22.500
Salt Lake City23.4003
Agua Caliente23.4003
Texas23.4003
Oklahoma City23.4003
Santa Cruz13.250
Austin13.250
Iowa14.2004
Birmingham15.167
Rio Grande Valley15.167

Friday's Games

Maine 112, Motor City 106

Westchester 120, Long Island 119

Greensboro 118, Delaware 113

Capital City 97, Austin 85

Wisconsin 120, College Park 116

Sioux Falls 115, Rio Grande Valley 104

Ciudad de Mexico 118, Oklahoma City 116, OT

Salt Lake City 131, Iowa 114

G League 136, Santa Cruz 115

Stockton 104, Agua Caliente 92

Windy City 122, Lakeland 117, OT

Saturday's Games

South Bay 128, Birmingham 98

Lakeland 109, Windy City 108

Memphis 118, Texas 105

Sioux Falls 124, Rio Grande Valley 110

Salt Lake City 118, Iowa 115, OT

Sunday's Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Austin at College Park, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

