All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Raptors248.750
x-Motor City2210.6882
x-Delaware2210.6882
x-Capital City2110.677
College Park2013.606
Long Island1815.545
Grand Rapids1715.5317
Westchester1715.5317
Fort Wayne1717.5008
Maine1616.5008
Windy City1519.44110
Lakeland1121.34413
Greensboro924.27315½
Wisconsin824.25016
Cleveland626.18818

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Rio Grande Valley2410.706
x-Agua Caliente2211.667
x-South Bay2111.6562
x-Birmingham1814.5635
x-Texas1915.5595
Iowa1517.4698
Santa Cruz1517.4698
Stockton1518.455
Memphis1519.4419
Oklahoma City1520.429
Austin1319.40610
Sioux Falls1421.40010½
Salt Lake City923.28114

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115

Capital City 86, Long Island 77

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114

Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112, OT

Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91

Saturday's Games

Motor City 118, Cleveland 106

Raptors 119, Greensboro 113

Lakeland 121, Maine 118, OT

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111

Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 99

Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114

Birmingham 126, Memphis 111

South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125

Windy City 106, Capital City 99

Texas 106, Austin 99

Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128

Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

