All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Raptors
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Motor City
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Delaware
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Capital City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|College Park
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Long Island
|18
|15
|.545
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Westchester
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Fort Wayne
|17
|17
|.500
|8
|Maine
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|15
|19
|.441
|10
|Lakeland
|11
|21
|.344
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|24
|.273
|15½
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|16
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|.188
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|22
|11
|.667
|1½
|x-South Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|x-Birmingham
|18
|14
|.563
|5
|x-Texas
|19
|15
|.559
|5
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Santa Cruz
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Stockton
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|Austin
|13
|19
|.406
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|9
|23
|.281
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115
Capital City 86, Long Island 77
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114
Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112, OT
Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91
Saturday's Games
Motor City 118, Cleveland 106
Raptors 119, Greensboro 113
Lakeland 121, Maine 118, OT
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111
Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 99
Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114
Birmingham 126, Memphis 111
South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125
Windy City 106, Capital City 99
Texas 106, Austin 99
Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128
Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
