All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Greensboro
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|College Park
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Tuesday's Games
Long Island 113, Greensboro 108
Rio Grande Valley 138, Delaware 99
Capital City 115, Motor City 108
G League 114, Agua Caliente 108, OT
Maine 126, Fort Wayne 113
Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 108
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids 108, Cleveland 104
Ciudad de Mexico 111, Salt Lake City 103
Thursday's Games
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Windy City at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
