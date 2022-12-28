All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City101.000
Grand Rapids101.000
Maine101.000
Long Island101.000
Motor City01.0001
Greensboro01.0001
Cleveland01.0001
College Park00.000½
Lakeland00.000½
Raptors00.000½
Fort Wayne01.0001
Westchester00.000½
Wisconsin00.000½
Windy City00.000½
Delaware01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley101.000
Oklahoma City101.000
Salt Lake City01.0001
South Bay00.000½
Birmingham00.000½
Iowa00.000½
Sioux Falls01.0001
Santa Cruz00.000½
Austin00.000½
Memphis00.000½
Agua Caliente01.0001
Texas00.000½
Stockton00.000½

Tuesday's Games

Long Island 113, Greensboro 108

Rio Grande Valley 138, Delaware 99

Capital City 115, Motor City 108

G League 114, Agua Caliente 108, OT

Maine 126, Fort Wayne 113

Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 108

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 108, Cleveland 104

Ciudad de Mexico 111, Salt Lake City 103

Thursday's Games

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Windy City at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

