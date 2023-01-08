All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|1
|Long Island
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Lakeland
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Windy City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Greensboro
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Raptors
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Motor City
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|College Park
|1
|4
|.200
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|4
|0
|1.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Santa Cruz
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Agua Caliente
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Oklahoma City
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Iowa
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Birmingham
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
Saturday's Games
South Bay 128, Birmingham 98
Lakeland 109, Windy City 108
Memphis 118, Texas 105
Sioux Falls 124, Rio Grande Valley 110
Salt Lake City 118, Iowa 115, OT
Sunday's Games
Santa Cruz 112, Oklahoma City 108
Long Island 130, Westchester 97
Austin 114, College Park 107
Maine 121, Grand Rapids 106
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
