EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City501.000
Maine501.000
Wisconsin301.0001
Long Island52.7141
Cleveland21.6672
Lakeland22.500
Fort Wayne22.500
Grand Rapids23.4003
Windy City23.4003
Delaware23.4003
Greensboro13.250
Raptors13.250
Westchester13.250
Motor City14.2004
College Park14.2004

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton501.000
Memphis401.000½
Sioux Falls42.667
South Bay22.500
Salt Lake City23.4003
Santa Cruz23.4003
Austin23.4003
Agua Caliente23.4003
Texas23.4003
Oklahoma City24.333
Iowa14.2004
Birmingham15.167
Rio Grande Valley15.167

Saturday's Games

South Bay 128, Birmingham 98

Lakeland 109, Windy City 108

Memphis 118, Texas 105

Sioux Falls 124, Rio Grande Valley 110

Salt Lake City 118, Iowa 115, OT

Sunday's Games

Santa Cruz 112, Oklahoma City 108

Long Island 130, Westchester 97

Austin 114, College Park 107

Maine 121, Grand Rapids 106

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

