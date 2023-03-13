All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island224.846
Delaware198.704
Maine1611.593
Windy City1512.556
Raptors1412.5388
Capital City1513.5368
Cleveland1413.519
College Park1413.519
Lakeland1413.519
Motor City1414.5009
Fort Wayne1314.481
Westchester917.34613
Wisconsin918.33313½
Greensboro818.30814
Grand Rapids720.25915½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton216.778
Memphis196.7601
South Bay189.6673
Mexico City1610.615
Salt Lake City1711.607
Sioux Falls1512.5566
Rio Grande Valley1512.5566
Ontario1513.536
Santa Cruz1313.500
G League1116.40710
Oklahoma City1018.35711½
Birmingham919.32112½
Austin819.29613
Iowa820.28613½
Texas620.23114½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Maine 121, Long Island 112

Raptors 121, Grand Rapids 119

G League 99, Texas 82

Windy City 112, Mexico City 105

Lakeland 119, Capital City 95

Sioux Falls 124, Austin 108

Monday's Games

Memphis 126, Wisconsin 108

Capital City 109, Lakeland 85

Birmingham 124, Iowa 97

Oklahoma City 101, Ontario 97

Stockton 138, Salt Lake City 125

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you