All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Delaware
|19
|8
|.704
|3½
|Maine
|16
|11
|.593
|6½
|Windy City
|15
|12
|.556
|7½
|Raptors
|14
|12
|.538
|8
|Capital City
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Cleveland
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Lakeland
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Motor City
|14
|14
|.500
|9
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|9½
|Westchester
|9
|17
|.346
|13
|Wisconsin
|9
|18
|.333
|13½
|Greensboro
|8
|18
|.308
|14
|Grand Rapids
|7
|20
|.259
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Memphis
|19
|6
|.760
|1
|South Bay
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Mexico City
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|Ontario
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|G League
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Oklahoma City
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
|Birmingham
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Austin
|8
|19
|.296
|13
|Iowa
|8
|20
|.286
|13½
|Texas
|6
|20
|.231
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Maine 121, Long Island 112
Raptors 121, Grand Rapids 119
G League 99, Texas 82
Windy City 112, Mexico City 105
Lakeland 119, Capital City 95
Sioux Falls 124, Austin 108
Monday's Games
Memphis 126, Wisconsin 108
Capital City 109, Lakeland 85
Birmingham 124, Iowa 97
Oklahoma City 101, Ontario 97
Stockton 138, Salt Lake City 125
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 12 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Mexico City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at G League, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.