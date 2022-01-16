All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors51.833
Capital City41.800½
Motor City41.800½
Maine21.667
Grand Rapids32.600
College Park33.5002
Delaware22.5002
Greensboro22.5002
Wisconsin22.5002
Long Island24.3333
Fort Wayne12.333
Windy City12.333
Cleveland13.2503
Lakeland14.200
Westchester14.200

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Iowa301.000
Agua Caliente301.000
Texas21.6671
Santa Cruz32.6001
Stockton22.500
Oklahoma City22.500
Memphis22.500
South Bay11.500
Sioux Falls24.333
Rio Grande Valley12.3332
Salt Lake City13.250
Birmingham13.250
Austin01.0002

Saturday's Games

Maine 98, Cleveland 86

Raptors 88, Lakeland 82

Fort Wayne 132, Westchester 104

Capital City 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 113, Sioux Falls 105

Texas 136, Santa Cruz 132, OT

Agua Caliente 117, Rio Grande Valley 115, 2OT

Sunday's Games

Raptors 111, Lakeland 99

Motor City 133, College Park 114

Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110

Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111

Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99

Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

