All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Capital City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Motor City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Maine
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Santa Cruz
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Salt Lake City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|2
Saturday's Games
Maine 98, Cleveland 86
Raptors 88, Lakeland 82
Fort Wayne 132, Westchester 104
Capital City 116, Greensboro 109
Memphis 113, Sioux Falls 105
Texas 136, Santa Cruz 132, OT
Agua Caliente 117, Rio Grande Valley 115, 2OT
Sunday's Games
Raptors 111, Lakeland 99
Motor City 133, College Park 114
Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110
Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111
Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99
Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.