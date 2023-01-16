All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Maine
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Capital City
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Raptors
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Windy City
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|College Park
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Greensboro
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Motor City
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Memphis
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Agua Caliente
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Sioux Falls
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Salt Lake City
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Santa Cruz
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Austin
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Birmingham
|1
|9
|.100
|7
Sunday's Games
Iowa 110, Memphis 107
Raptors 126, Sioux Falls 123, OT
Agua Caliente 118, Motor City 113
Monday's Games
Long Island 99, Grand Rapids 80
Delaware 153, Wisconsin 132
Cleveland 112, Windy City 105
Salt Lake City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at G League, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Agua Caliente, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Westchester at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
