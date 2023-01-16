All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland61.857
Maine72.778
Capital City62.750½
Long Island83.727
Delaware63.6671
Lakeland53.625
Raptors44.500
Fort Wayne33.500
Wisconsin34.4293
Windy City36.3334
College Park24.333
Westchester24.333
Greensboro26.250
Grand Rapids27.2225
Motor City17.125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton71.875
Memphis61.857½
Agua Caliente63.667
South Bay53.6252
Sioux Falls64.6002
Salt Lake City44.5003
Santa Cruz34.429
Texas35.3754
Oklahoma City35.3754
Austin25.286
Iowa26.2505
Rio Grande Valley27.222
Birmingham19.1007

Sunday's Games

Iowa 110, Memphis 107

Raptors 126, Sioux Falls 123, OT

Agua Caliente 118, Motor City 113

Monday's Games

Long Island 99, Grand Rapids 80

Delaware 153, Wisconsin 132

Cleveland 112, Windy City 105

Salt Lake City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at G League, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Agua Caliente, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Westchester at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

