EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City144.778
Raptors156.714½
Delaware115.6882
Capital City126.6672
Long Island138.619
Westchester98.529
Grand Rapids109.526
Maine88.5005
Fort Wayne811.421
Windy City811.421
College Park710.412
Wisconsin711.3897
Greensboro611.353
Lakeland412.2509
Cleveland214.12511

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley135.722
South Bay125.706½
Agua Caliente126.6671
Birmingham107.588
Iowa97.5633
Oklahoma City1110.524
Austin77.5004
Stockton910.474
Texas89.471
Sioux Falls812.4006
Santa Cruz712.368
Memphis612.3337
Salt Lake City414.2229

Thursday's Games

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107

Delaware 130, Fort Wayne 108

Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118

Long Island 111, Lakeland 107

Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86

Birmingham 126, Santa Cruz 120, OT

Friday's Games

Capital City 112, Cleveland 111

Raptors 130, Greensboro 115

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

