All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Delaware
|13
|5
|.722
|3
|Maine
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|Capital City
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|6½
|Raptors
|9
|8
|.529
|6½
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|6½
|College Park
|9
|10
|.474
|7½
|Windy City
|8
|10
|.444
|8
|Motor City
|8
|11
|.421
|8½
|Greensboro
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Westchester
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Wisconsin
|6
|13
|.316
|10½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|14
|.263
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Salt Lake City
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Agua Caliente
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Santa Cruz
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Oklahoma City
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Iowa
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Austin
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Birmingham
|5
|16
|.238
|9½
Sunday's Games
South Bay 124, Fort Wayne 102
Raptors 124, Westchester 123
Stockton 132, Iowa 108
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne 132, South Bay 128
Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113
Iowa 119, Stockton 109
Delaware 130, College Park 104
Windy City 115, Grand Rapids 112, OT
Westchester 113, Raptors 104
Motor City 119, Greensboro 104
Salt Lake City 124, Sioux Falls 115
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
