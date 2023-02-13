All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island173.850
Delaware135.7223
Maine137.6504
Capital City118.579
Fort Wayne118.579
Cleveland98.529
Raptors98.529
Lakeland109.526
College Park910.474
Windy City810.4448
Motor City811.421
Greensboro711.3899
Westchester711.3899
Wisconsin613.31610½
Grand Rapids514.26311½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis135.722
Stockton146.700
South Bay117.6112
Salt Lake City129.571
Sioux Falls119.5503
Agua Caliente109.526
Rio Grande Valley99.5004
Santa Cruz89.471
Texas610.3756
Oklahoma City713.3507
Iowa613.316
Austin613.316
Birmingham516.238

Sunday's Games

South Bay 124, Fort Wayne 102

Raptors 124, Westchester 123

Stockton 132, Iowa 108

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne 132, South Bay 128

Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113

Iowa 119, Stockton 109

Delaware 130, College Park 104

Windy City 115, Grand Rapids 112, OT

Westchester 113, Raptors 104

Motor City 119, Greensboro 104

Salt Lake City 124, Sioux Falls 115

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you