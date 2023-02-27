All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island193.864
Delaware157.6824
Maine148.6365
Cleveland139.5916
Fort Wayne1310.565
Capital City1211.522
Lakeland1111.5008
Windy City1111.5008
Raptors1010.5008
Motor City1113.4589
College Park1012.4559
Westchester813.38110½
Greensboro814.36411
Grand Rapids715.31812
Wisconsin715.31812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis165.762
Stockton156.7141
South Bay157.682
Salt Lake City149.6093
Sioux Falls129.5714
Santa Cruz1110.5245
Agua Caliente1211.5225
Rio Grande Valley1011.4766
Oklahoma City914.3918
Texas614.300
Iowa615.28610
Austin616.27310½
Birmingham518.21712

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 116, College Park 104

Windy City 123, Westchester 108

Grand Rapids 110, Fort Wayne 104

Long Island 117, Austin 96

Agua Caliente 103, Ciudad de Mexico 96

Monday's Games

Lakeland 123, Motor City 108

Delaware 125, Capital City 124

Salt Lake City 135, Wisconsin 100

Ciudad de Mexico 109, Agua Caliente 105

Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at College Park, 11 a.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

