All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Delaware
|15
|7
|.682
|4
|Maine
|14
|8
|.636
|5
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Fort Wayne
|13
|10
|.565
|6½
|Capital City
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|Lakeland
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Raptors
|10
|10
|.500
|8
|Motor City
|11
|13
|.458
|9
|College Park
|10
|12
|.455
|9
|Westchester
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
|Greensboro
|8
|14
|.364
|11
|Grand Rapids
|7
|15
|.318
|12
|Wisconsin
|7
|15
|.318
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Sioux Falls
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Santa Cruz
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Agua Caliente
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Iowa
|6
|15
|.286
|10
|Austin
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
|Birmingham
|5
|18
|.217
|12
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 116, College Park 104
Windy City 123, Westchester 108
Grand Rapids 110, Fort Wayne 104
Long Island 117, Austin 96
Agua Caliente 103, Ciudad de Mexico 96
Monday's Games
Lakeland 123, Motor City 108
Delaware 125, Capital City 124
Salt Lake City 135, Wisconsin 100
Ciudad de Mexico 109, Agua Caliente 105
Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Thursday's Games
Greensboro at College Park, 11 a.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
