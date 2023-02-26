All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Delaware
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|Maine
|14
|8
|.636
|5
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Fort Wayne
|13
|10
|.565
|6½
|Capital City
|12
|10
|.545
|7
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Raptors
|10
|10
|.500
|8
|Motor City
|11
|12
|.478
|8½
|Lakeland
|10
|11
|.476
|8½
|College Park
|10
|12
|.455
|9
|Westchester
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
|Greensboro
|8
|14
|.364
|11
|Wisconsin
|7
|14
|.333
|11½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|15
|.318
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Santa Cruz
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Agua Caliente
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Iowa
|6
|15
|.286
|10
|Austin
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
|Birmingham
|5
|18
|.217
|12
Saturday's Games
Raptors 104, Motor City 87
Greensboro 122, Maine 110
Cleveland 102, Lakeland 101
Delaware 136, Capital City 121
South Bay 148, Iowa 126
Rio Grande Valley 112, Texas 98
Salt Lake City 119, Santa Cruz 112
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 116, College Park 104
Windy City 123, Westchester 108
Grand Rapids 110, Fort Wayne 104
Long Island 117, Austin 96
Agua Caliente at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.
