All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island193.864
Delaware147.667
Maine148.6365
Cleveland139.5916
Fort Wayne1310.565
Capital City1210.5457
Windy City1111.5008
Raptors1010.5008
Motor City1112.478
Lakeland1011.476
College Park1012.4559
Westchester813.38110½
Greensboro814.36411
Wisconsin714.33311½
Grand Rapids715.31812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis165.762
Stockton156.7141
South Bay157.682
Salt Lake City139.591
Sioux Falls129.5714
Santa Cruz1110.5245
Agua Caliente1110.5245
Rio Grande Valley1011.4766
Oklahoma City914.3918
Texas614.300
Iowa615.28610
Austin616.27310½
Birmingham518.21712

Saturday's Games

Raptors 104, Motor City 87

Greensboro 122, Maine 110

Cleveland 102, Lakeland 101

Delaware 136, Capital City 121

South Bay 148, Iowa 126

Rio Grande Valley 112, Texas 98

Salt Lake City 119, Santa Cruz 112

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 116, College Park 104

Windy City 123, Westchester 108

Grand Rapids 110, Fort Wayne 104

Long Island 117, Austin 96

Agua Caliente at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you