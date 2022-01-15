All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Capital City31.750
Motor City31.750
Grand Rapids31.750
Raptors31.750
Greensboro21.667½
College Park32.600½
Wisconsin22.5001
Maine11.5001
Long Island24.3332
Cleveland12.333
Delaware12.333
Windy City12.333
Lakeland12.333
Westchester13.2502
Fort Wayne02.0002

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Iowa301.000
Agua Caliente201.000½
Santa Cruz31.750½
Stockton22.500
Oklahoma City22.500
Sioux Falls22.500
Texas11.500
South Bay11.500
Rio Grande Valley11.500
Salt Lake City12.3332
Birmingham03.0003
Austin01.0002
Memphis02.000

Thursday's Games

Delaware 111, Maine 107

Capital City 113, Raptors 104

Iowa 117, Memphis 102

South Bay 130, Rio Grande Valley 121

Friday's Games

Wisconsin 133, Long Island 112

College Park 124, Greensboro 111

Oklahoma City 126, Austin 108

Texas 126, Santa Cruz 121

Salt Lake City 135, South Bay 125

Agua Caliente 106, Stockton 91

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

