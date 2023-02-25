HAMPTON (8-23)
N.Thomas 1-2 1-4 3, Dean 0-6 0-0 0, Godwin 4-14 2-2 13, J.Nesbitt 9-29 6-6 27, Bethea 6-14 2-4 14, Banister 3-6 2-3 8, T.Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, A.Nesbitt 0-2 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 26-79 13-20 72.
NC A&T (13-18)
Filmore 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 6-15 5-5 20, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 2-9 0-0 6, Woods 1-5 0-3 2, Johnson 3-8 1-4 8, Bettis 5-14 0-2 11, Duke 4-8 1-2 10, Morrice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 8-17 73.
Halftime_NC A&T 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 7-28 (Godwin 3-9, J.Nesbitt 3-11, T.Thomas 1-1, Dean 0-1, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2, A.Nesbitt 0-2), NC A&T 9-23 (Watson 3-7, Horton 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Duke 1-2, Bettis 1-3, Filmore 0-1, Woods 0-2). Fouled Out_J.Nesbitt. Rebounds_Hampton 43 (Bethea 11), NC A&T 48 (Johnson 12). Assists_Hampton 8 (Dean, J.Nesbitt 3), NC A&T 15 (Horton, Bettis 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 16, NC A&T 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.