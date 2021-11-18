|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|30
|4-12
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|0
|13
|Williams
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|7
|Collins
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Hill
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|8
|Meertins
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|3
|Sergi
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Huggins
|16
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Gary
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|10
|2-3
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|7
|Weatherspoon
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Moser
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ford
|7
|2-3
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|8
|Martinek-Jenne
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Carter
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Belton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|12-14
|8-28
|16
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Sergi 2-4, Hill 2-5, Martinek-Jenne 1-1, Williams 1-3, Collins 1-4, Brown 1-6, Meertins 1-6, Moser 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 3).
Turnovers: 20 (Brown 4, Collins 4, Gary 2, Sergi 2, Williams 2, Hill, Huggins, Martinek-Jenne, Meertins, Thompson, Weatherspoon).
Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Gary 2, Hill 2, Collins, Sergi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC A&T
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Watson
|20
|5-10
|2-5
|2-5
|1
|1
|13
|Morrice
|10
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Beatty
|21
|4-9
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Langley
|26
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|0
|8
|Maye
|26
|8-10
|2-3
|5-7
|3
|0
|18
|Filmore
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Whatley
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Horton
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Duke
|13
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Matthews
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Brooks
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Crews
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|11-20
|9-31
|16
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .484, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Beatty 2-5, Horton 2-5, Matthews 1-3, Watson 1-4, Langley 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Duke 0-2, Whatley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Filmore, Whatley).
Turnovers: 16 (Langley 4, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Robinson 2, Watson 2, Beatty, Duke, Hamilton, Matthews).
Steals: 15 (Beatty 4, Langley 4, Maye 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton, Robinson, Whatley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Greensboro
|25
|44
|—
|69
|NC A&T
|28
|49
|—
|77
A_3,045 (5,700).