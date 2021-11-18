FGFTReb
GREENSBOROMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown304-124-40-72013
Williams183-60-03-3017
Collins201-50-00-2323
Hill203-70-02-5208
Meertins161-60-01-1223
Sergi212-40-00-1316
Huggins162-31-20-2135
Gary110-20-00-0010
Thompson102-33-41-2007
Weatherspoon102-30-00-2114
Moser91-30-00-0102
Ford72-34-41-2138
Martinek-Jenne71-10-00-1023
Carter30-00-00-0000
Belton20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5812-148-28161669

Percentages: FG .414, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Sergi 2-4, Hill 2-5, Martinek-Jenne 1-1, Williams 1-3, Collins 1-4, Brown 1-6, Meertins 1-6, Moser 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 3).

Turnovers: 20 (Brown 4, Collins 4, Gary 2, Sergi 2, Williams 2, Hill, Huggins, Martinek-Jenne, Meertins, Thompson, Weatherspoon).

Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Gary 2, Hill 2, Collins, Sergi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NC A&TMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson211-50-00-2132
Watson205-102-52-51113
Morrice101-21-20-1003
Beatty214-90-10-30110
Langley263-52-20-3608
Maye268-102-35-73018
Filmore181-20-01-2012
Whatley170-30-00-2120
Horton143-70-00-3228
Duke133-62-20-1228
Matthews81-30-01-2033
Brooks20-02-20-0012
Crews20-00-20-0000
Hamilton20-00-10-0000
Totals20030-6211-209-31161677

Percentages: FG .484, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Beatty 2-5, Horton 2-5, Matthews 1-3, Watson 1-4, Langley 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Duke 0-2, Whatley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Filmore, Whatley).

Turnovers: 16 (Langley 4, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Robinson 2, Watson 2, Beatty, Duke, Hamilton, Matthews).

Steals: 15 (Beatty 4, Langley 4, Maye 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton, Robinson, Whatley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Greensboro254469
NC A&T284977

A_3,045 (5,700).

