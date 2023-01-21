NC A&T (10-12)
Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 10-19 5-5 28, Horton 2-5 1-2 5, Woods 6-16 5-9 19, Filmore 3-4 2-5 8, D.Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Elliott 5-6 0-0 10, Duke 3-4 2-4 8, Bettis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 15-25 90.
WILLIAM & MARY (8-13)
Collier 8-10 6-8 22, Wight 6-10 1-3 13, Mullins 2-8 2-2 6, Nelson 2-6 0-0 5, Dorsey 7-15 2-2 21, Case 2-8 0-4 4, Ayesa 3-9 0-0 9, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Milkereit 2-4 0-0 4, Lowe 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 33-73 11-20 86.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 5-16 (Watson 3-7, Woods 2-5, D.Powell 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Horton 0-2), William & Mary 9-31 (Dorsey 5-13, Ayesa 3-9, Nelson 1-4, Milkereit 0-1, Case 0-2, Mullins 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Filmore. Rebounds_NC A&T 34 (D.Powell 8), William & Mary 42 (Collier 16). Assists_NC A&T 17 (Watson 7), William & Mary 14 (Mullins 9). Total Fouls_NC A&T 18, William & Mary 20. A_2,892 (8,600).
