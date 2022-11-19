NC Central1030922
Tennessee Tech077620

First Quarter

NCCU_Collier 37 run (Olivo kick), 12:18

NCCU_FG Olivo 25, 04:44

Second Quarter

NCCU_FG Olivo 26, 02:35

TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57

Third Quarter

TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15

Fourth Quarter

NCCU_Richard 35 run (pass failed), 14:54

TNTC_Oatsvall 1 run (pass failed), 02:43

NCCU_FG Olivo 36, 00:00

NCCUTNTC
First downs2318
Rushes-yards39-21635-159
Passing143189
Comp-Att-Int16-29-116-26-1
Return Yards618
Punts-Avg.2-48.03-39.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalty-Yards0-07-52
Time of Possession32:5927:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard 16-29-1-143. Tennessee Tech, Je. Oatsvall 16-26-1-189.

RECEIVING_NC Central, E.J. Hicks 4-37, Jo. Davis 3-33, Or. Smith 4-31, Ty. Warner 3-31, La. Collier 2-11. Tennessee Tech, Me. Fleming 6-97, Hu. Barnhart 1-21, Wi. Miller 3-19, Ja. Dean 1-19, He. Price 1-17, O.J. Ross 1-11, Qu. Thornton 1-4, Qu. Cross 2-1.

