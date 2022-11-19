|NC Central
|10
|3
|0
|9
|—
|22
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|7
|7
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
NCCU_Collier 37 run (Olivo kick), 12:18
NCCU_FG Olivo 25, 04:44
Second Quarter
NCCU_FG Olivo 26, 02:35
TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57
Third Quarter
TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15
Fourth Quarter
NCCU_Richard 35 run (pass failed), 14:54
TNTC_Oatsvall 1 run (pass failed), 02:43
NCCU_FG Olivo 36, 00:00
|NCCU
|TNTC
|First downs
|23
|18
|Rushes-yards
|39-216
|35-159
|Passing
|143
|189
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-29-1
|16-26-1
|Return Yards
|6
|18
|Punts-Avg.
|2-48.0
|3-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|0-0
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|32:59
|27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard 16-29-1-143. Tennessee Tech, Je. Oatsvall 16-26-1-189.
RECEIVING_NC Central, E.J. Hicks 4-37, Jo. Davis 3-33, Or. Smith 4-31, Ty. Warner 3-31, La. Collier 2-11. Tennessee Tech, Me. Fleming 6-97, Hu. Barnhart 1-21, Wi. Miller 3-19, Ja. Dean 1-19, He. Price 1-17, O.J. Ross 1-11, Qu. Thornton 1-4, Qu. Cross 2-1.
