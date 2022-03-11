MD.-EASTERN SHORE (11-15)
Pollard 7-11 5-7 19, London 1-5 7-8 9, Phillip 2-9 1-2 5, Styles 2-9 3-4 8, Voyles 6-14 0-0 13, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Nugent 0-2 0-0 0, Mensah 0-3 0-0 0, Akinsanya 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 16-21 56.
NC CENTRAL (16-14)
Boone 2-5 8-10 12, Butler 1-2 2-6 4, Monroe 4-6 1-1 10, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 4-14 6-12 14, Fennell 5-5 5-7 15, Maultsby 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 3-4 2-2 10, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 24-38 68.
Halftime_NC Central 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 2-22 (Styles 1-3, Voyles 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Pollard 0-1, Davis 0-2, London 0-2, Nugent 0-2, Mensah 0-3, Phillip 0-4), NC Central 4-14 (Harris 2-3, Monroe 1-2, Maultsby 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Boone 0-2, Wright 0-3). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 27 (Pollard 7), NC Central 34 (Fennell 7). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 8 (Phillip 3), NC Central 9 (Boone, Fennell 3). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 22, NC Central 17.