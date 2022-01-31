NORFOLK ST. (15-5)
Bankston 3-4 1-4 7, Tate 6-9 3-3 17, Bryant 6-12 4-4 18, Hawkins 4-11 3-5 12, Ings 1-6 0-1 2, Jenkins 3-6 0-2 7, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Chambers 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Ford 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-54 12-23 67.
NC CENTRAL (9-10)
Boone 0-4 2-4 2, King 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 6-13 0-0 17, Miller 1-6 2-2 5, Wright 8-15 4-8 20, Fennell 0-0 3-7 3, Caldwell 5-12 3-3 17, Maultsby 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 21-56 18-28 70.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 7-24 (Tate 2-4, Bryant 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jenkins 1-4, Hawkins 1-7, Chambers 0-1), NC Central 10-25 (Monroe 5-10, Caldwell 4-9, Miller 1-3, Wright 0-1, Maultsby 0-2). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 41 (Tate 8), NC Central 30 (Monroe 7). Assists_Norfolk St. 12 (Ings 4), NC Central 11 (Fennell 5). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 23, NC Central 21. A_2,878 (3,056).