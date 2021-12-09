FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poulina241-30-01-2022
Robertson345-100-01-50310
French386-170-00-41214
Garrett242-80-01-6214
McEntire323-83-42-5149
West252-71-20-5215
Long212-50-03-4034
Mondesir10-00-00-1000
Poteat10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-584-68-3261648

Percentages: FG .362, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (French 2-8, McEntire 0-1, Poulina 0-1, West 0-1, Garrett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McEntire, Robertson, West).

Turnovers: 13 (McEntire 4, French 3, Garrett 2, West 2, Long, Robertson).

Steals: 5 (McEntire 2, Garrett, Long, Poulina).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dowuona313-42-35-8028
Hellems325-71-20-34313
Hayes281-104-40-2316
Seabron368-150-26-142016
Smith355-121-11-42114
Allen181-50-00-2003
Pass81-50-00-1003
Gibson50-20-01-1100
Ross50-12-41-1012
Graham10-00-00-0000
Nunnally10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-6110-1614-3612865

Percentages: FG .393, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Smith 3-7, Hellems 2-3, Allen 1-3, Pass 1-4, Ross 0-1, Seabron 0-2, Hayes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Dowuona 4, Gibson, Hellems).

Turnovers: 10 (Hellems 3, Hayes 2, Seabron 2, Allen, Dowuona, Smith).

Steals: 9 (Hellems 4, Seabron 2, Gibson, Graham, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman291948
NC State343165

A_5,429 (19,772).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

