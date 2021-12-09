|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Poulina
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Robertson
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|10
|French
|38
|6-17
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|14
|Garrett
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|4
|McEntire
|32
|3-8
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|4
|9
|West
|25
|2-7
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|5
|Long
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|4
|Mondesir
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Poteat
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|4-6
|8-32
|6
|16
|48
Percentages: FG .362, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (French 2-8, McEntire 0-1, Poulina 0-1, West 0-1, Garrett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McEntire, Robertson, West).
Turnovers: 13 (McEntire 4, French 3, Garrett 2, West 2, Long, Robertson).
Steals: 5 (McEntire 2, Garrett, Long, Poulina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dowuona
|31
|3-4
|2-3
|5-8
|0
|2
|8
|Hellems
|32
|5-7
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|13
|Hayes
|28
|1-10
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|6
|Seabron
|36
|8-15
|0-2
|6-14
|2
|0
|16
|Smith
|35
|5-12
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|1
|14
|Allen
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Pass
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Gibson
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ross
|5
|0-1
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Graham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nunnally
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|10-16
|14-36
|12
|8
|65
Percentages: FG .393, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Smith 3-7, Hellems 2-3, Allen 1-3, Pass 1-4, Ross 0-1, Seabron 0-2, Hayes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dowuona 4, Gibson, Hellems).
Turnovers: 10 (Hellems 3, Hayes 2, Seabron 2, Allen, Dowuona, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Hellems 4, Seabron 2, Gibson, Graham, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|29
|19
|—
|48
|NC State
|34
|31
|—
|65
A_5,429 (19,772).