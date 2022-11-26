NC STATE (6-1)
Mahorcic 6-10 1-1 13, Clark 4-9 0-0 10, Joiner 4-11 7-8 15, Morsell 2-5 3-3 8, Smith 4-14 0-0 10, Burns 6-11 2-4 14, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Pass 2-3 0-0 4, L.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 13-16 76.
BUTLER (4-3)
Bates 4-11 0-1 8, Harris 9-18 1-1 20, Hunter 5-9 0-0 12, Taylor 7-16 2-2 18, Lukosius 1-7 0-0 3, Tate 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0, P.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 3-4 61.
Halftime_NC State 35-22. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-15 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2), Butler 6-20 (Hunter 2-3, Taylor 2-8, Lukosius 1-3, Harris 1-5, Bates 0-1). Rebounds_NC State 31 (Clark 8), Butler 32 (Bates 9). Assists_NC State 13 (Smith 5), Butler 10 (Lukosius 4). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Butler 14. A_385 (500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.