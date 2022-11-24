NC STATE (5-1)
Mahorcic 4-5 1-2 9, Clark 5-9 0-0 10, Joiner 7-12 11-13 27, Morsell 3-10 0-0 8, T.Smith 4-13 1-2 11, Burns 5-7 0-0 10, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 1-2 1, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Keatts 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-19 76.
DAYTON (3-3)
Camara 9-16 1-2 19, Holmes 6-11 5-6 17, Elvis 1-4 0-0 2, M.Smith 3-10 3-4 9, Sharavjamts 2-5 0-1 5, Blakney 4-5 0-1 8, Amzil 1-2 1-2 4, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-0 0-0 0, Hatkevich 0-0 0-0 0, Locklear 0-0 0-0 0, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 10-16 64.
Halftime_NC State 36-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 6-22 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3), Dayton 2-11 (Amzil 1-1, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-2, M.Smith 0-2, Camara 0-4). Rebounds_NC State 29 (Clark 9), Dayton 21 (Camara 7). Assists_NC State 12 (T.Smith 6), Dayton 13 (M.Smith 6). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Dayton 18. A_613 (500).
