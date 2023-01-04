DUKE (11-4)
Mitchell 3-6 0-2 6, Filipowski 4-10 6-8 14, Lively 0-1 1-2 1, Blakes 1-3 0-0 2, Roach 0-8 4-4 4, Whitehead 4-8 0-0 12, Proctor 2-5 1-2 5, Young 4-4 3-5 11, Grandison 0-1 2-2 2, Schutt 1-1 0-0 3, Catchings 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 17-25 60.
NC STATE (12-4)
Dowuona 2-5 0-2 4, Gantt 2-4 0-0 4, Joiner 8-18 0-0 21, Morsell 4-10 0-0 8, Smith 8-19 4-5 24, Burns 7-10 4-8 18, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Keatts 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 8-15 84.
Halftime_NC State 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Duke 5-15 (Whitehead 4-7, Schutt 1-1, Blakes 0-1, Grandison 0-1, Proctor 0-1, Filipowski 0-2, Roach 0-2), NC State 10-26 (Joiner 5-10, Smith 4-8, Thomas 1-2, Gantt 0-2, Morsell 0-4). Fouled Out_Young, Ross. Rebounds_Duke 35 (Filipowski 8), NC State 34 (Morsell 9). Assists_Duke 10 (Mitchell 3), NC State 13 (Joiner 9). Total Fouls_Duke 18, NC State 20. A_15,188 (19,772).
