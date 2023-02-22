WAKE FOREST (17-11)
Carr 5-10 2-2 13, Marsh 4-5 0-0 8, Appleby 6-13 3-4 19, Hildreth 5-8 2-2 13, Monsanto 3-5 0-0 9, Williamson 3-6 0-0 8, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Keller 0-1 1-2 1, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 8-10 74.
NC STATE (22-7)
Burns 8-11 5-7 21, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Joiner 12-20 2-2 29, Morsell 4-7 0-0 10, Smith 5-14 2-3 13, Ross 1-1 1-2 3, Clark 3-6 0-0 7, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-62 10-14 90.
Halftime_NC State 52-46. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 12-30 (Appleby 4-10, Monsanto 3-4, Williamson 2-5, Hildreth 1-2, Klintman 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1), NC State 8-20 (Joiner 3-7, Morsell 2-5, Pass 1-1, Clark 1-2, Smith 1-5). Rebounds_Wake Forest 21 (Marsh 7), NC State 29 (Burns, Smith 5). Assists_Wake Forest 10 (Appleby 4), NC State 9 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 15, NC State 13. A_15,728 (19,772).
