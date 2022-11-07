AUSTIN PEAY (0-1)
Robinson 5-9 3-4 13, Hutchins-Everett 3-8 2-2 8, Durugordon 2-7 0-0 4, Fauntleroy 2-6 1-1 5, Copeland 2-4 0-0 5, Calderon 0-4 0-0 0, Paez 1-2 7-7 9, Okworogwo 1-3 1-2 3, Perkins 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Ware 0-1 1-2 1, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 17-20 50.
NC STATE (1-0)
Mahorcic 4-4 0-0 8, Clark 6-11 0-0 15, Joiner 7-10 3-3 18, Morsell 4-9 0-0 10, Smith 9-15 5-7 26, Burns 5-6 0-0 10, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 3-5 0-0 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Keatts 0-1 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-66 8-10 99.
Halftime_NC State 49-21. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 1-8 (Copeland 1-1, Bates 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Durugordon 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Paez 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Ware 0-1), NC State 11-28 (Clark 3-6, Smith 3-7, Morsell 2-5, Snell 1-1, Graham 1-2, Joiner 1-4, Keatts 0-1, Pass 0-1, Ross 0-1). Fouled Out_Pass. Rebounds_Austin Peay 21 (Robinson 5), NC State 36 (Burns 9). Assists_Austin Peay 8 (Fauntleroy 4), NC State 19 (Joiner 8). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 14, NC State 20. A_11,109 (19,772).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.