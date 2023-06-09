All Times EDT:

Best of Three
x-if necessary
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.

Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), noon

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.

Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.

Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss. (45-18), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.

Friday, June 9: Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD

At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.

Friday, June 9: Duke 5, Virginia 4

Saturday, June 10: Virginia vs. Duke, noon

x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD

At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.

Friday, June 9: Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD

At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, June 9: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1

Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD

