All Times EDT:
|Best of Three
|x-if necessary
|SUPER REGIONALS
|Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
|At David F. Couch Ballpark
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), noon
Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
|At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
|Stanford, Calif.
Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
|At Alex Box Stadium
|Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
|At Pete Taylor Park
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss. (45-18), 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
|At Condron Family Ballpark
|Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 9: Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD
|At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
|Charlottesville, Va.
Friday, June 9: Duke 5, Virginia 4
Saturday, June 10: Virginia vs. Duke, noon
x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD
|At PK Park
|Eugene, Ore.
Friday, June 9: Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD
|At Amon Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, June 9: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.