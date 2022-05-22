All times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph's 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Rutgers 11, Penn 9

Princeton 14, Yale 10

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Cornell 10, Delaware 8

Maryland 18, Virginia 9

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Maryland vs. Princeton, TBA

Cornell vs. Rutgers, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

