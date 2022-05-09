|First Round
|Wednesday, May 11
Manhattan (8-6) at Vermont (11-6), 6 p.m.
Robert Morris (10-5) at Delaware (11-5), 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, May 14
Boston U. (11-4) at Princeton (9-4), noon
Richmond (11-4) at Penn (9-4), 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph's (14-3) at Yale (11-3), 5 p.m.
Brown (10-5) at Virginia (11-3), 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 15
Manhattan/Vermont winner at Maryland (14-0), noon
Harvard (8-4) at Rutgers (13-3), 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (10-5) at Cornell (11-4), 5 p.m.
Delaware/Robert Morris winner at Georgetown (15-1), 7:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|At James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y. or Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio
|Saturday, May 21
Boston U./Princeton winner vs. Saint Joseph's/Yale winner, TBA
Harvard/Rutgers winner vs. Richmond/Penn winner, TBA
|Sunday, May 22
Manhattan-Vermont/Maryland winner vs. Brown/Virginia winner, TBA
Robert Morris-Delaware/Georgetown winner vs. Ohio St./Cornell winner, TBA
|At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|East Hartford, Conn.
|Semifinal
|Saturday, May 28
Game 1, TBA
Game 2, TBA
|Championship
|Monday, May 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.