First Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

Second Round
Saturday, May 14

Boston U. (11-4) at Princeton (9-4), noon

Richmond (11-4) at Penn (9-4), 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph's (14-3) at Yale (11-3), 5 p.m.

Brown (10-5) at Virginia (11-3), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Vermont at Maryland (14-0), noon

Harvard (8-4) at Rutgers (13-3), 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (10-5) at Cornell (11-4), 5 p.m.

Delaware at Georgetown (15-1), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y. or Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio
Saturday, May 21

Boston U./Princeton winner vs. Saint Joseph's/Yale winner, TBA

Harvard/Rutgers winner vs. Richmond/Penn winner, TBA

Sunday, May 22

Manhattan-Vermont/Maryland winner vs. Brown/Virginia winner, TBA

Robert Morris-Delaware/Georgetown winner vs. Ohio St./Cornell winner, TBA

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Game 1, TBA

Game 2, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

