|At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 2
Texas 7, UCLA 2
Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings
Florida 7, Oregon St. 1
Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2
|Friday, June 3
UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated
Arizona 3, Oregon St. 1, Oregon St. eliminated
|Saturday, June 4
Oklahoma 7, Texas 2
Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 0
|Sunday, June 5
Game 9 - UCLA vs. Florida, 3 p.m. ABC
Game 10 - Arizona vs. Texas, 7 p.m. ESPN2
|Monday, June 6
Game 11 - Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN
x-Game 12 - Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Game 13 - Oklahoma St. vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN
x-Game 14 - Oklahoma St. vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, June 8
Game 1 - TBD, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, June 9
Game 2 - TBD, 7:30 p.m.
|Firday, June 10
x-Game 3 - TBD, 8:30 p.m.
