First Round

Saturday, November 19

Ashland 20, Notre Dame (Ohio) 13

Shepherd 16, New Haven 13

Slippery Rock 17, Assumption 14

Wingate 32, Virginia Union 7

Delta St. 51, Fayetteville St. 0

West Florida 45, Limestone 19

Northwest Mo. St. 47, Ouachita Baptist 17

Ferris St. 41, Davenport 7

Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 0

Bemidji St. 31, Winona St. 7

Colo. Sch. of Mines 45, CSU Pueblo 24

Minnesota St. 26, Wayne St. (Neb.) 9

Second Round

Saturday, November 26

Indiana (Pa.) 19, Ashland 13

Shepherd 37, Slippery Rock 27

Wingate 23, Benedict 6

West Florida 38, Delta St. 27

Grand Valley St. 13, Northwest Mo. St. 8

Ferris St. 17, Pittsburg St. 14

Angelo St. 33, Bemidji St. 7

Colo. Sch. of Mines 48, Minnesota St. 45

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 3

Shepherd 48, Indiana (Pa.) 13

West Florida 45, Wingate 14

Ferris St. 24, Grand Valley St. 21

Colo. Sch. of Mines 42, Angelo St. 24

Semifinals

Indiana (Pa.)-Shepherd-winner vs. West Florida-Wingate-winner, TBA

Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, December 17

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

