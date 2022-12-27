Kickoff Returns

J.Thompson, Cincinnati12314648.67
J.Ducker, Memphis1214343.00
B.Nesbit, North Carolina1114343.00
T.Benson, Florida St.12416741.75
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech1113939.00
K.Knowles, Florida St.813838.00
J.Escobar, Syracuse113737.00
J.Wiley, TCU1113737.00
A.McDaniel, Louisiana-Lafayette1013535.00
B.Pool, Arkansas1013434.00
J.Weimer, UNLV713434.00
R.James, Kent St.1113333.00
C.Nwankwo, Houston1113333.00
L.Griffin, Mississippi St.121961332.26
W.Choloh, Troy1213232.00
Z.McMillan, North Texas513232.00
L.Styles, Notre Dame1226432.00
Q.Williams, Buffalo12412832.00
C.Lacy, South Alabama13515731.40
R.Burns, Uconn1226231.00
B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe313131.00
S.McBride, Kansas313131.00
K.Smith, Miami82164030.48
N.Jones, New Mexico1113030.00
J.Williams, UNLV1113030.00
J.Horn, South Florida11720929.86
X.Legette, South Carolina121441629.71
V.Terrell, Navy1225929.50
A.Estime, Notre Dame1212929.00
C.Carpenter, UTSA101131628.73
C.Hilton, LSU325728.50
K.Dudley, Boise St.8719928.43
D.Ross, Memphis10514228.40
D.Achane, Texas A&M101131228.36
B.Brown, Kentucky121542428.27
M.Tucker, Appalachian St.102262028.18
S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan6719728.14
J.Lucas, Indiana112159128.14
L.Keys, Tulane121747828.12
R.Groves, Texas State1012828.00
R.Bell, Washington St.8513927.80
J.Hatfield, East Carolina81438727.64
D.Capolungo, Colorado3616527.50
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.121438527.50
W.Towns, Wake Forest425527.50
J.Poke, Kent St.71541127.40
T.Keith, Bowling Green121849127.28
S.Bolden, Oregon St.132259927.23
T.Pena, Syracuse111027227.20
S.Banks, TCU1238127.00
C.Davis, San Diego St.1112727.00
T.Johnson, Boston College612727.00
D. Lawson, Appalachian St.912727.00
I.Stewart, Temple612727.00
A.Washington, East Carolina812727.00
D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan9821426.75
C.Washington, New Mexico101642726.69
K.Johnson, Iowa121129326.64
M.Dukes, South Florida11410626.50
E.Demercado, TCU13718526.43
M.Bernard, Utah1337926.33
J.Jacobs, Arizona St.6410526.25
M.Knowles, Kansas St.132257526.14
J.Barber, Troy6513026.00
M.Gunn, East Carolina1012626.00
S.Porter, Kansas St.512626.00
A.Williams, Clemson1312626.00
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech122051925.95
K.Robinson, Texas121436325.93
K.Horton, North Texas132769925.89
N.Singleton, Penn St.121231025.83
J.Brown, Texas Tech6512925.80
G.Pettaway, North Carolina10512925.80
J.Rogers, Houston121743725.71
B.Presley, Oklahoma St.121025725.70
T.Vaughn, Utah St.121538225.47
S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech3410125.25
J.Jordan, Louisville131435325.21
E.Egbuka, Ohio St.1212525.00
T.Felton, Maryland12615025.00
W.Hardy, North Carolina825025.00
D.Jones, Navy1025025.00
J.Marshall, UCLA212525.00
T.Washington, Southern Cal1337525.00
J.Byrd, San Diego St.132357124.83
J.Jackson, E. Michigan132357124.83
T.Etienne, Florida131742124.76
C.Davis, Washington11614824.67
J.Stinson, Duke111536924.60
K.Allen, UCLA111844224.56
L.Allen, Syracuse924924.50
J.Barnett, Memphis437324.33
S.Louis, Liberty121946124.26
B.Barrow, Stanford8921824.22
S.Morrison, Kansas10512124.20
T.Battle, TCU1112424.00
P.Bryant, Illinois1124824.00
R.Daniels, SMU1012424.00
L.Dixon, New Mexico St.1312424.00
C.Dremel, Rutgers512424.00
C.Edmonds, Arizona St.912424.00
M.Hollins, Virginia9512024.00
M.McClain, Florida St.1212424.00
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt121638424.00
N.Mosley, Bowling Green824824.00
Q.Reid, James Madison924824.00
J.Lang, Arkansas St.123788623.95
I.Guerendo, Wisconsin121945423.89
D.Donley, Cincinnati5511923.80
H.Hall, Georgia Tech12921423.78
J.Gray, NC State111638023.75
Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.1049523.75
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette1137123.67
J.Embry, Bowling Green81126023.64
S.Martin, Temple3818923.62
S.Green, UNLV224723.50
B.Penny, San Diego St.1124723.50
J.Tyson, Colorado824723.50
W.Wieland, Wyoming1249423.50
N.Williams, UNLV10818823.50
S.Jacques-Louis, Akron121330523.46
A.Uzodinma, Ball St.111637423.38
K.Wilburn, Ohio112865323.32
T.Mims, Southern Miss.91125623.27
R.Moss, Iowa1149323.25
M.Golden, Houston11511623.20
B.Hester, Akron102046423.20
D.Wade, Mississippi121227823.17
S.Tyler, W. Michigan122762423.11
X.Johnson, Ohio St.111125423.09
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee121125423.09
B.McReynolds, South Alabama111636923.06
J.Brown, UAB132148423.05
A.Gilman, Stanford812323.00
M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech612323.00
J.Marshall, Florida1112323.00
J.Martin, Charlotte424623.00
M.Parks, Utah1324623.00
E.Payne, Marshall1212323.00
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.1012323.00
Q.Redding, Minnesota121739022.94
J.Farooq, Oklahoma121227522.92
N.Remigio, Fresno St.142148022.86
D.Ngata, Arizona St.111841122.83
H.Nyberg, BYU121738822.82
R.Wilson, Michigan11511422.80
B.Smith, Miami111125022.73
N.Reed, Colorado111943022.63
X.White, Texas Tech121431622.57
M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina102045122.55
R.Brown, Southern Cal132045022.50
D.Taylor, Arizona St.101022522.50
J.Vann, South Carolina1224522.50
J.Williams, Boston College649022.50
P.Sawyer, Houston131329122.38
C.Beck, Virginia Tech4817922.38
O.Smith, Maryland111431322.36
J.Bell, Nevada101226722.25
G.Rogers, Memphis121431122.21
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette111431122.21
J.Jackson, Tulane13511122.20
N.Cain, LSU11613322.17
A. Vivens, Colorado St.5613322.17
J.Nabors, Baylor8715522.14
C.Wright, Boise St.81022122.10
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky142146322.05
A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe312222.00
P.Brooks, Kansas St.13613222.00
S.Brown, Troy912222.00
C.Filkins, Stanford736622.00
J.Ford, FAU824422.00
A.Gould, Oregon St.1012222.00
X.Henderson, Michigan St.612222.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St.1412222.00
M.Perry, TCU1312222.00
E.Sanders, Iowa St.836622.00
C.Stone, Wyoming11715422.00
M.Sherrod, Fresno St.14817521.88
D.Starling, Virginia81430621.86
M.Cooper, Kent St.12919621.78
W.Knight, James Madison648721.75
W.Shipley, Clemson131226121.75
S.Malignaggi, James Madison8613021.67
J.Robertson, Duke9613021.67
O.Hampton, North Carolina11715121.57
J.Hunter, Auburn121430221.57
A.Terry, Air Force1124321.50
J.Youngblood, Rutgers5612921.50
G.Jackson, Washington121430021.43
C.Jackson, Syracuse1036421.33
T.Tucker, Cincinnati13919221.33
J.Woods, Troy836421.33
L.James, Old Dominion122042521.25
J.Gill, Boston College122450921.21
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan712121.00
N.Bowers, Toledo512121.00
J.Delgado, Oregon812121.00
B.Epton, SMU412121.00
J.George, Miami612121.00
D.Greene, Wake Forest1312121.00
T.Jones, Missouri412121.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest1312121.00
D.Patterson, FIU1112121.00
J.Patterson, Bowling Green1312121.00
J.Record, SMU336321.00
J.Richardson, Oklahoma St.1212121.00
T.Robinson, Army612121.00
M.Wax, Syracuse1012121.00
Z.West, Kent St.912121.00
Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe1024221.00
L.Joseph, FIU122756620.96
K.Jackson, Georgia131531420.93
D.Douglas, Liberty131429120.79
T.Palmer, Nebraska1236220.67
G.Desrosiers, Umass122959920.66
J.Gibbs, Alabama111122720.64
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers121837020.56
R.Cook, Buffalo112041020.50
C.Dike, Wisconsin1224120.50
I.Jernagin, San Jose St.224120.50
J.Lewis, New Mexico924120.50
S.Byrd, Charlotte123265220.38
A.Henning, Michigan12816320.38
R.O'Keefe, UCF132244820.36
Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee1336120.33
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech1036120.33
N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii1136120.33
L.Victor, Washington St.132244520.23
D.Moorer, Texas State111734320.18
D.Davis, TCU121836220.11
E.Hull, Northwestern12918120.11
A.Hayes, California61224120.08
J.Holiday, Tennessee121428120.07
M.Bell, Old Dominion512020.00
J.Brady, New Mexico St.121020020.00
J.Cameron, Southern Miss.112020.00
E.Castonguay, Air Force1112020.00
X.Coleman, Boston College812020.00
C.Cooley, Wyoming312020.00
B.Farrell, Stanford41020020.00
S.Hagans, Duke1224020.00
K.Hood, Georgia Southern1212020.00
B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe1024020.00
J.Maclin, North Texas1148020.00
T.Matthews, Texas Tech812020.00
J.Reed, Michigan St.1112020.00
D.Burks, Purdue131325919.92
J.Harrison, Marshall121529819.87
G.Bernard, Michigan St.11611919.83
K.Hutson, Oregon111223819.83
B.Murphy, Army1259919.80
K.Logan, Kansas111223719.75
H.Rutledge, Charlotte8713819.71
J.Thompson, Stanford51733519.71
J.Credle, N. Illinois635919.67
L.Diamont, Duke435919.67
K.Williams, Wake Forest131223519.58
R.Johnson, Texas1223919.50
C.Lutz, Vanderbilt747819.50
S.James, West Virginia121121419.45
B.Massey, SMU101019419.40
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)121019419.40
B.Battie, South Florida123465919.38
K.Benjamin, Tulsa7815519.38
J.Houston, NC State1135819.33
E.Wilson, FIU12611619.33
J.Platt, FAU10713519.29
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern101325019.23
C.Williams, Baylor111019219.20
D.Arias, Colorado1011919.00
D.Banks, Maryland1111919.00
T.Blair, Temple511919.00
K.Brantley, Miami411919.00
J.Broussard, Michigan St.1259519.00
T.Coles, UCF311919.00
D.Connors, Rice11713319.00
E.Culp, Troy211919.00
W.Ford, FAU211919.00
D.Hellams, Alabama911919.00
G.Holmes, Baylor1147619.00
D.Hunter, Liberty911919.00
T.Keaton, Marshall935719.00
J.Marshall, Buffalo1211919.00
D.McCulley, Ball St.235719.00
K.Mitchell, East Carolina1147619.00
N.Montgomery, Rutgers111919.00
D.Moore, Nebraska111919.00
E.Noa, Boise St.911919.00
J.Richardson, UCF1335719.00
V.Rosa, Uconn121630419.00
A.Simpson, Arizona91834219.00
E.Stewart, Texas A&M1011919.00
R.Vaden, E. Michigan711919.00
D.Houston, Uconn10815118.88
M.Shoulders, Tulsa6611318.83
C.Harrell, Southern Miss.131120718.82
J.Perdue, Hawaii92343218.78
J.Jones, Ohio131222518.75
C.Black, Virginia Tech101018718.70
M.Stewart, Army535618.67

