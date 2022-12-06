Kickoff Returns

GNoKRYdAvg
J.Thompson, Cincinnati12314648.67
J.Ducker, Memphis1214343.00
B.Nesbit, North Carolina1114343.00
T.Benson, Florida St.12416741.75
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech1113939.00
R.Burns, Uconn1113838.00
K.Knowles, Florida St.813838.00
J.Escobar, Syracuse113737.00
J.Wiley, TCU1113737.00
A.McDaniel, Louisiana-Lafayette913535.00
V.Terrell, Navy1113535.00
B.Pool, Arkansas1013434.00
J.Weimer, UNLV713434.00
R.James, Kent St.1113333.00
C.Nwankwo, Houston1013333.00
L.Griffin, Mississippi St.121961332.26
W.Choloh, Troy1113232.00
Z.McMillan, North Texas513232.00
L.Styles, Notre Dame1226432.00
Q.Williams, Buffalo12412832.00
C.Lacy, South Alabama12515731.40
B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe313131.00
S.McBride, Kansas313131.00
K.Smith, Miami82164030.48
J.Rogers, Houston111339630.46
N.Jones, New Mexico1113030.00
J.Williams, UNLV1113030.00
J.Horn, South Florida11720929.86
X.Legette, South Carolina121441629.71
K.Dudley, Boise St.7617529.17
A.Estime, Notre Dame1212929.00
C.Carpenter, UTSA91131628.73
C.Hilton, LSU325728.50
D.Ross, Memphis10514228.40
D.Achane, Texas A&M101131228.36
B.Brown, Kentucky121542428.27
M.Tucker, Appalachian St.102262028.18
S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan6719728.14
J.Lucas, Indiana112159128.14
L.Keys, Tulane121747828.12
R.Groves, Texas State1012828.00
R.Bell, Washington St.7513927.80
J.Hatfield, East Carolina81438727.64
D.Capolungo, Colorado3616527.50
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.121438527.50
W.Towns, Wake Forest425527.50
J.Poke, Kent St.71541127.40
S.Bolden, Oregon St.122157327.29
T.Pena, Syracuse111027227.20
S.Banks, TCU1238127.00
C.Davis, San Diego St.1112727.00
T.Johnson, Boston College612727.00
D. Lawson, Appalachian St.912727.00
I.Stewart, Temple612727.00
A.Washington, East Carolina812727.00
D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan9821426.75
C.Washington, New Mexico101642726.69
K.Johnson, Iowa121129326.64
M.Dukes, South Florida11410626.50
E.Demercado, TCU13718526.43
M.Bernard, Utah1337926.33
J.Jacobs, Arizona St.6410526.25
J.Jackson, E. Michigan122155126.24
M.Knowles, Kansas St.132257526.14
J.Barber, Troy6513026.00
M.Gunn, East Carolina1012626.00
S.Porter, Kansas St.512626.00
A.Williams, Clemson1312626.00
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech122051925.95
K.Robinson, Texas121436325.93
N.Singleton, Penn St.121231025.83
J.Brown, Texas Tech6512925.80
G.Pettaway, North Carolina10512925.80
B.Presley, Oklahoma St.121025725.70
J.Byrd, San Diego St.121948725.63
T.Vaughn, Utah St.121538225.47
T.Etienne, Florida121333025.38
K.Horton, North Texas122358225.30
S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech3410125.25
J.Jordan, Louisville121435325.21
E.Egbuka, Ohio St.1212525.00
T.Felton, Maryland12615025.00
W.Hardy, North Carolina825025.00
D.Jones, Navy925025.00
J.Marshall, UCLA212525.00
T.Washington, Southern Cal1337525.00
S.Louis, Liberty111742424.94
C.Davis, Washington11614824.67
J.Stinson, Duke111536924.60
K.Allen, UCLA111844224.56
L.Allen, Syracuse924924.50
T.Keith, Bowling Green111741624.47
J.Barnett, Memphis437324.33
B.Barrow, Stanford8921824.22
S.Morrison, Kansas10512124.20
T.Battle, TCU1112424.00
P.Bryant, Illinois1124824.00
R.Daniels, SMU912424.00
C.Dremel, Rutgers512424.00
C.Edmonds, Arizona St.912424.00
M.Hollins, Virginia9512024.00
M.McClain, Florida St.1212424.00
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt121638424.00
N.Mosley, Bowling Green824824.00
Q.Reid, James Madison924824.00
J.Lang, Arkansas St.123788623.95
I.Guerendo, Wisconsin121945423.89
H.Hall, Georgia Tech12921423.78
J.Gray, NC State111638023.75
Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.1049523.75
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette1137123.67
S.Martin, Temple3818923.62
S.Green, UNLV224723.50
B.Penny, San Diego St.1024723.50
J.Tyson, Colorado824723.50
W.Wieland, Wyoming1249423.50
N.Williams, UNLV10818823.50
S.Jacques-Louis, Akron121330523.46
A.Uzodinma, Ball St.111637423.38
K.Wilburn, Ohio112865323.32
R.Moss, Iowa1149323.25
M.Golden, Houston10511623.20
B.Hester, Akron102046423.20
D.Wade, Mississippi121227823.17
S.Tyler, W. Michigan122762423.11
X.Johnson, Ohio St.111125423.09
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee111125423.09
J.Brown, UAB122148423.05
A.Gilman, Stanford812323.00
M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech612323.00
J.Marshall, Florida1012323.00
J.Martin, Charlotte424623.00
M.Parks, Utah1324623.00
E.Payne, Marshall1112323.00
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.1012323.00
Q.Redding, Minnesota121739022.94
J.Embry, Bowling Green7716022.86
N.Remigio, Fresno St.132148022.86
D.Ngata, Arizona St.111841122.83
R.Wilson, Michigan11511422.80
B.Smith, Miami111125022.73
T.Mims, Southern Miss.8715922.71
H.Nyberg, BYU111636322.69
N.Reed, Colorado111943022.63
X.White, Texas Tech121431622.57
M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina102045122.55
R.Brown, Southern Cal132045022.50
D.Taylor, Arizona St.101022522.50
J.Vann, South Carolina1224522.50
J.Williams, Boston College649022.50
P.Sawyer, Houston121329122.38
C.Beck, Virginia Tech4817922.38
O.Smith, Maryland111431322.36
J.Bell, Nevada101226722.25
G.Rogers, Memphis121431122.21
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette101431122.21
J.Jackson, Tulane13511122.20
N.Cain, LSU11613322.17
A. Vivens, Colorado St.5613322.17
J.Nabors, Baylor8715522.14
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky131942022.11
C.Wright, Boise St.81022122.10
A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe312222.00
P.Brooks, Kansas St.13613222.00
C.Filkins, Stanford736622.00
J.Ford, FAU824422.00
A.Gould, Oregon St.1012222.00
X.Henderson, Michigan St.612222.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St.1312222.00
M.Perry, TCU1312222.00
E.Sanders, Iowa St.836622.00
C.Stone, Wyoming11715422.00
M.Sherrod, Fresno St.13817521.88
D.Starling, Virginia81430621.86
M.Cooper, Kent St.12919621.78
W.Knight, James Madison648721.75
W.Shipley, Clemson131226121.75
S.Malignaggi, James Madison8613021.67
J.Robertson, Duke9613021.67
J.Farooq, Oklahoma121328121.62
D.Douglas, Liberty121225921.58
O.Hampton, North Carolina11715121.57
J.Hunter, Auburn121430221.57
A.Terry, Air Force1024321.50
J.Youngblood, Rutgers5612921.50
G.Jackson, Washington121430021.43
C.Jackson, Syracuse1036421.33
T.Tucker, Cincinnati12919221.33
J.Woods, Troy736421.33
B.McReynolds, South Alabama101327721.31
L.James, Old Dominion122042521.25
J.Gill, Boston College122450921.21
L.Victor, Washington St.121838021.11
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan712121.00
N.Bowers, Toledo512121.00
J.Delgado, Oregon812121.00
B.Epton, SMU412121.00
J.George, Miami612121.00
D.Greene, Wake Forest1212121.00
T.Jones, Missouri312121.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest1212121.00
D.Patterson, FIU1112121.00
J.Patterson, Bowling Green1212121.00
J.Record, SMU336321.00
J.Richardson, Oklahoma St.1212121.00
T.Robinson, Army612121.00
M.Wax, Syracuse1012121.00
Z.West, Kent St.912121.00
Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe1024221.00
L.Joseph, FIU122756620.96
K.Jackson, Georgia131531420.93
J.Brady, New Mexico St.11918620.67
J.Maclin, North Texas1036220.67
T.Palmer, Nebraska1236220.67
G.Desrosiers, Umass122959920.66
J.Gibbs, Alabama111122720.64
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers121837020.56
R.Cook, Buffalo112041020.50
C.Dike, Wisconsin1224120.50
J.Lewis, New Mexico924120.50
T.Thompson, Rice424120.50
D.Houston, Uconn9714320.43
S.Byrd, Charlotte123265220.38
A.Henning, Michigan12816320.38
R.O'Keefe, UCF132244820.36
Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee1236120.33
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech1036120.33
N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii1136120.33
J.Harrison, Marshall111224320.25
D.Moorer, Texas State111734320.18
D.Davis, TCU121836220.11
E.Hull, Northwestern12918120.11
A.Hayes, California61224120.08
J.Holiday, Tennessee121428120.07
M.Bell, Old Dominion512020.00
J.Cameron, Southern Miss.112020.00
E.Castonguay, Air Force1012020.00
X.Coleman, Boston College812020.00
C.Cooley, Wyoming312020.00
B.Farrell, Stanford41020020.00
S.Hagans, Duke1224020.00
K.Hood, Georgia Southern1212020.00
B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe1024020.00
T.Matthews, Texas Tech812020.00
J.Reed, Michigan St.1112020.00
J.Williams, Troy324020.00
D.Burks, Purdue131325919.92
G.Bernard, Michigan St.11611919.83
K.Hutson, Oregon111223819.83
B.Murphy, Army1159919.80
K.Logan, Kansas111223719.75
H.Rutledge, Charlotte8713819.71
J.Thompson, Stanford51733519.71
J.Credle, N. Illinois635919.67
L.Diamont, Duke435919.67
K.Williams, Wake Forest121223519.58
R.Johnson, Texas1223919.50
C.Lutz, Vanderbilt747819.50
S.James, West Virginia121121419.45
B.Massey, SMU101019419.40
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)111019419.40
B.Battie, South Florida123465919.38
K.Benjamin, Tulsa7815519.38
J.Houston, NC State1135819.33
E.Wilson, FIU12611619.33
J.Platt, FAU10713519.29
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern101325019.23
D.Arias, Colorado1011919.00
D.Banks, Maryland1111919.00
T.Blair, Temple511919.00
K.Brantley, Miami411919.00
J.Broussard, Michigan St.1259519.00
T.Coles, UCF311919.00
D.Connors, Rice11713319.00
E.Culp, Troy211919.00
W.Ford, FAU211919.00
D.Hellams, Alabama911919.00
G.Holmes, Baylor1047619.00
D.Hunter, Liberty911919.00
T.Keaton, Marshall935719.00
J.Marshall, Buffalo1211919.00
D.McCulley, Ball St.235719.00
K.Mitchell, East Carolina1147619.00
N.Montgomery, Rutgers111919.00
D.Moore, Nebraska111919.00
E.Noa, Boise St.811919.00
J.Richardson, UCF1335719.00
A.Simpson, Arizona91834219.00
E.Stewart, Texas A&M1011919.00
R.Vaden, E. Michigan611919.00
M.Shoulders, Tulsa6611318.83
C.Harrell, Southern Miss.121120718.82
J.Perdue, Hawaii92343218.78
J.Jones, Ohio131222518.75
C.Black, Virginia Tech101018718.70
M.Bell, Colorado1035618.67
V.Rosa, Uconn111528018.67
M.Stewart, Army535618.67
K.Jones, UCLA11814918.62
B.Brewton, Uconn359318.60

