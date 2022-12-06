Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|J.Thompson, Cincinnati
|12
|3
|146
|48.67
|J.Ducker, Memphis
|12
|1
|43
|43.00
|B.Nesbit, North Carolina
|11
|1
|43
|43.00
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|12
|4
|167
|41.75
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|11
|1
|39
|39.00
|R.Burns, Uconn
|11
|1
|38
|38.00
|K.Knowles, Florida St.
|8
|1
|38
|38.00
|J.Escobar, Syracuse
|1
|1
|37
|37.00
|J.Wiley, TCU
|11
|1
|37
|37.00
|A.McDaniel, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|1
|35
|35.00
|V.Terrell, Navy
|11
|1
|35
|35.00
|B.Pool, Arkansas
|10
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Weimer, UNLV
|7
|1
|34
|34.00
|R.James, Kent St.
|11
|1
|33
|33.00
|C.Nwankwo, Houston
|10
|1
|33
|33.00
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|12
|19
|613
|32.26
|W.Choloh, Troy
|11
|1
|32
|32.00
|Z.McMillan, North Texas
|5
|1
|32
|32.00
|L.Styles, Notre Dame
|12
|2
|64
|32.00
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|12
|4
|128
|32.00
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|12
|5
|157
|31.40
|B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|S.McBride, Kansas
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|K.Smith, Miami
|8
|21
|640
|30.48
|J.Rogers, Houston
|11
|13
|396
|30.46
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|11
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Williams, UNLV
|11
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Horn, South Florida
|11
|7
|209
|29.86
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|12
|14
|416
|29.71
|K.Dudley, Boise St.
|7
|6
|175
|29.17
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|12
|1
|29
|29.00
|C.Carpenter, UTSA
|9
|11
|316
|28.73
|C.Hilton, LSU
|3
|2
|57
|28.50
|D.Ross, Memphis
|10
|5
|142
|28.40
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|10
|11
|312
|28.36
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|12
|15
|424
|28.27
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|10
|22
|620
|28.18
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|6
|7
|197
|28.14
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|11
|21
|591
|28.14
|L.Keys, Tulane
|12
|17
|478
|28.12
|R.Groves, Texas State
|10
|1
|28
|28.00
|R.Bell, Washington St.
|7
|5
|139
|27.80
|J.Hatfield, East Carolina
|8
|14
|387
|27.64
|D.Capolungo, Colorado
|3
|6
|165
|27.50
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|12
|14
|385
|27.50
|W.Towns, Wake Forest
|4
|2
|55
|27.50
|J.Poke, Kent St.
|7
|15
|411
|27.40
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|12
|21
|573
|27.29
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|11
|10
|272
|27.20
|S.Banks, TCU
|12
|3
|81
|27.00
|C.Davis, San Diego St.
|11
|1
|27
|27.00
|T.Johnson, Boston College
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|D. Lawson, Appalachian St.
|9
|1
|27
|27.00
|I.Stewart, Temple
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|A.Washington, East Carolina
|8
|1
|27
|27.00
|D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan
|9
|8
|214
|26.75
|C.Washington, New Mexico
|10
|16
|427
|26.69
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|12
|11
|293
|26.64
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|11
|4
|106
|26.50
|E.Demercado, TCU
|13
|7
|185
|26.43
|M.Bernard, Utah
|13
|3
|79
|26.33
|J.Jacobs, Arizona St.
|6
|4
|105
|26.25
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|12
|21
|551
|26.24
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|13
|22
|575
|26.14
|J.Barber, Troy
|6
|5
|130
|26.00
|M.Gunn, East Carolina
|10
|1
|26
|26.00
|S.Porter, Kansas St.
|5
|1
|26
|26.00
|A.Williams, Clemson
|13
|1
|26
|26.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|20
|519
|25.95
|K.Robinson, Texas
|12
|14
|363
|25.93
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|12
|310
|25.83
|J.Brown, Texas Tech
|6
|5
|129
|25.80
|G.Pettaway, North Carolina
|10
|5
|129
|25.80
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|12
|10
|257
|25.70
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|12
|19
|487
|25.63
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|12
|15
|382
|25.47
|T.Etienne, Florida
|12
|13
|330
|25.38
|K.Horton, North Texas
|12
|23
|582
|25.30
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|101
|25.25
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|12
|14
|353
|25.21
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|12
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Felton, Maryland
|12
|6
|150
|25.00
|W.Hardy, North Carolina
|8
|2
|50
|25.00
|D.Jones, Navy
|9
|2
|50
|25.00
|J.Marshall, UCLA
|2
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|13
|3
|75
|25.00
|S.Louis, Liberty
|11
|17
|424
|24.94
|C.Davis, Washington
|11
|6
|148
|24.67
|J.Stinson, Duke
|11
|15
|369
|24.60
|K.Allen, UCLA
|11
|18
|442
|24.56
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|9
|2
|49
|24.50
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|11
|17
|416
|24.47
|J.Barnett, Memphis
|4
|3
|73
|24.33
|B.Barrow, Stanford
|8
|9
|218
|24.22
|S.Morrison, Kansas
|10
|5
|121
|24.20
|T.Battle, TCU
|11
|1
|24
|24.00
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|11
|2
|48
|24.00
|R.Daniels, SMU
|9
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|5
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Edmonds, Arizona St.
|9
|1
|24
|24.00
|M.Hollins, Virginia
|9
|5
|120
|24.00
|M.McClain, Florida St.
|12
|1
|24
|24.00
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|12
|16
|384
|24.00
|N.Mosley, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|48
|24.00
|Q.Reid, James Madison
|9
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|12
|37
|886
|23.95
|I.Guerendo, Wisconsin
|12
|19
|454
|23.89
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|12
|9
|214
|23.78
|J.Gray, NC State
|11
|16
|380
|23.75
|Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.
|10
|4
|95
|23.75
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|3
|71
|23.67
|S.Martin, Temple
|3
|8
|189
|23.62
|S.Green, UNLV
|2
|2
|47
|23.50
|B.Penny, San Diego St.
|10
|2
|47
|23.50
|J.Tyson, Colorado
|8
|2
|47
|23.50
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|12
|4
|94
|23.50
|N.Williams, UNLV
|10
|8
|188
|23.50
|S.Jacques-Louis, Akron
|12
|13
|305
|23.46
|A.Uzodinma, Ball St.
|11
|16
|374
|23.38
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|11
|28
|653
|23.32
|R.Moss, Iowa
|11
|4
|93
|23.25
|M.Golden, Houston
|10
|5
|116
|23.20
|B.Hester, Akron
|10
|20
|464
|23.20
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|12
|12
|278
|23.17
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|27
|624
|23.11
|X.Johnson, Ohio St.
|11
|11
|254
|23.09
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|11
|11
|254
|23.09
|J.Brown, UAB
|12
|21
|484
|23.05
|A.Gilman, Stanford
|8
|1
|23
|23.00
|M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech
|6
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Marshall, Florida
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Martin, Charlotte
|4
|2
|46
|23.00
|M.Parks, Utah
|13
|2
|46
|23.00
|E.Payne, Marshall
|11
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|Q.Redding, Minnesota
|12
|17
|390
|22.94
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|7
|7
|160
|22.86
|N.Remigio, Fresno St.
|13
|21
|480
|22.86
|D.Ngata, Arizona St.
|11
|18
|411
|22.83
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|11
|5
|114
|22.80
|B.Smith, Miami
|11
|11
|250
|22.73
|T.Mims, Southern Miss.
|8
|7
|159
|22.71
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|11
|16
|363
|22.69
|N.Reed, Colorado
|11
|19
|430
|22.63
|X.White, Texas Tech
|12
|14
|316
|22.57
|M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina
|10
|20
|451
|22.55
|R.Brown, Southern Cal
|13
|20
|450
|22.50
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|10
|10
|225
|22.50
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|12
|2
|45
|22.50
|J.Williams, Boston College
|6
|4
|90
|22.50
|P.Sawyer, Houston
|12
|13
|291
|22.38
|C.Beck, Virginia Tech
|4
|8
|179
|22.38
|O.Smith, Maryland
|11
|14
|313
|22.36
|J.Bell, Nevada
|10
|12
|267
|22.25
|G.Rogers, Memphis
|12
|14
|311
|22.21
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|14
|311
|22.21
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|13
|5
|111
|22.20
|N.Cain, LSU
|11
|6
|133
|22.17
|A. Vivens, Colorado St.
|5
|6
|133
|22.17
|J.Nabors, Baylor
|8
|7
|155
|22.14
|M.Mathison, W. Kentucky
|13
|19
|420
|22.11
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|8
|10
|221
|22.10
|A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|13
|6
|132
|22.00
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|3
|66
|22.00
|J.Ford, FAU
|8
|2
|44
|22.00
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|X.Henderson, Michigan St.
|6
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Perry, TCU
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|E.Sanders, Iowa St.
|8
|3
|66
|22.00
|C.Stone, Wyoming
|11
|7
|154
|22.00
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|13
|8
|175
|21.88
|D.Starling, Virginia
|8
|14
|306
|21.86
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|9
|196
|21.78
|W.Knight, James Madison
|6
|4
|87
|21.75
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|13
|12
|261
|21.75
|S.Malignaggi, James Madison
|8
|6
|130
|21.67
|J.Robertson, Duke
|9
|6
|130
|21.67
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|12
|13
|281
|21.62
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|12
|12
|259
|21.58
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|11
|7
|151
|21.57
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|12
|14
|302
|21.57
|A.Terry, Air Force
|10
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Youngblood, Rutgers
|5
|6
|129
|21.50
|G.Jackson, Washington
|12
|14
|300
|21.43
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|10
|3
|64
|21.33
|T.Tucker, Cincinnati
|12
|9
|192
|21.33
|J.Woods, Troy
|7
|3
|64
|21.33
|B.McReynolds, South Alabama
|10
|13
|277
|21.31
|L.James, Old Dominion
|12
|20
|425
|21.25
|J.Gill, Boston College
|12
|24
|509
|21.21
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|12
|18
|380
|21.11
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|N.Bowers, Toledo
|5
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Delgado, Oregon
|8
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.Epton, SMU
|4
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.George, Miami
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Jones, Missouri
|3
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Patterson, FIU
|11
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|12
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Record, SMU
|3
|3
|63
|21.00
|J.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|12
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Robinson, Army
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Wax, Syracuse
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.West, Kent St.
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|2
|42
|21.00
|L.Joseph, FIU
|12
|27
|566
|20.96
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|13
|15
|314
|20.93
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|11
|9
|186
|20.67
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|10
|3
|62
|20.67
|T.Palmer, Nebraska
|12
|3
|62
|20.67
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|12
|29
|599
|20.66
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|11
|11
|227
|20.64
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|12
|18
|370
|20.56
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|11
|20
|410
|20.50
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|12
|2
|41
|20.50
|J.Lewis, New Mexico
|9
|2
|41
|20.50
|T.Thompson, Rice
|4
|2
|41
|20.50
|D.Houston, Uconn
|9
|7
|143
|20.43
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|32
|652
|20.38
|A.Henning, Michigan
|12
|8
|163
|20.38
|R.O'Keefe, UCF
|13
|22
|448
|20.36
|Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee
|12
|3
|61
|20.33
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|10
|3
|61
|20.33
|N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii
|11
|3
|61
|20.33
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|11
|12
|243
|20.25
|D.Moorer, Texas State
|11
|17
|343
|20.18
|D.Davis, TCU
|12
|18
|362
|20.11
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|12
|9
|181
|20.11
|A.Hayes, California
|6
|12
|241
|20.08
|J.Holiday, Tennessee
|12
|14
|281
|20.07
|M.Bell, Old Dominion
|5
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Cameron, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|E.Castonguay, Air Force
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|X.Coleman, Boston College
|8
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|4
|10
|200
|20.00
|S.Hagans, Duke
|12
|2
|40
|20.00
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|2
|40
|20.00
|T.Matthews, Texas Tech
|8
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Williams, Troy
|3
|2
|40
|20.00
|D.Burks, Purdue
|13
|13
|259
|19.92
|G.Bernard, Michigan St.
|11
|6
|119
|19.83
|K.Hutson, Oregon
|11
|12
|238
|19.83
|B.Murphy, Army
|11
|5
|99
|19.80
|K.Logan, Kansas
|11
|12
|237
|19.75
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|8
|7
|138
|19.71
|J.Thompson, Stanford
|5
|17
|335
|19.71
|J.Credle, N. Illinois
|6
|3
|59
|19.67
|L.Diamont, Duke
|4
|3
|59
|19.67
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|12
|12
|235
|19.58
|R.Johnson, Texas
|12
|2
|39
|19.50
|C.Lutz, Vanderbilt
|7
|4
|78
|19.50
|S.James, West Virginia
|12
|11
|214
|19.45
|B.Massey, SMU
|10
|10
|194
|19.40
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|10
|194
|19.40
|B.Battie, South Florida
|12
|34
|659
|19.38
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|7
|8
|155
|19.38
|J.Houston, NC State
|11
|3
|58
|19.33
|E.Wilson, FIU
|12
|6
|116
|19.33
|J.Platt, FAU
|10
|7
|135
|19.29
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|10
|13
|250
|19.23
|D.Arias, Colorado
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Banks, Maryland
|11
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Blair, Temple
|5
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Brantley, Miami
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Broussard, Michigan St.
|12
|5
|95
|19.00
|T.Coles, UCF
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Connors, Rice
|11
|7
|133
|19.00
|E.Culp, Troy
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|W.Ford, FAU
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|G.Holmes, Baylor
|10
|4
|76
|19.00
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|9
|3
|57
|19.00
|J.Marshall, Buffalo
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.McCulley, Ball St.
|2
|3
|57
|19.00
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|11
|4
|76
|19.00
|N.Montgomery, Rutgers
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Moore, Nebraska
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|E.Noa, Boise St.
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|13
|3
|57
|19.00
|A.Simpson, Arizona
|9
|18
|342
|19.00
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|R.Vaden, E. Michigan
|6
|1
|19
|19.00
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|6
|6
|113
|18.83
|C.Harrell, Southern Miss.
|12
|11
|207
|18.82
|J.Perdue, Hawaii
|9
|23
|432
|18.78
|J.Jones, Ohio
|13
|12
|225
|18.75
|C.Black, Virginia Tech
|10
|10
|187
|18.70
|M.Bell, Colorado
|10
|3
|56
|18.67
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|11
|15
|280
|18.67
|M.Stewart, Army
|5
|3
|56
|18.67
|K.Jones, UCLA
|11
|8
|149
|18.62
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|3
|5
|93
|18.60
