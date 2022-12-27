Leading Rushers

GCarRuYDTdsYds Pg
D.McBride, UAB11233171319155.7
M.Ibrahim, Minnesota11304159419144.9
C.Brown, Illinois12328164310136.9
Z.Charbonnet, UCLA10195135914135.9
B.Roberts, Air Force13345172817132.9
B.Robinson, Texas12258158018131.7
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh11239143120130.1
C.Steele, Ball St.12289155614129.7
Q.Judkins, Mississippi12251147616123.0
B.Corum, Michigan12247146318121.9
K.Mitchell, East Carolina11179132513120.5
R.Sanders, Arkansas12219142610118.8
K.Laborn, Marshall13302151316116.4
E.Gray, Oklahoma12213136611113.8
C.Rodriguez, Kentucky81759046113.0
M.Cooper, Kent St.12285133113110.9
D.Achane, Texas A&M1019611028110.2
D.Vaughn, Kansas St.1327114258109.6
F.Gore, Southern Miss.1322813829106.3
T.Spears, Tulane13212137615105.8
K.Miller, TCU13216134217103.2
B.Allen, Wisconsin11208112610102.4
X.Valladay, Arizona St.1221511921699.3
B.Battie, South Florida121761186898.8
J.Mims, Fresno St.1426113701897.9
S.Evans, E. Michigan1224911661597.2
D.Hunter, Liberty9130854894.9
A.Robbins, UNLV112091011991.9
D.Prince, Tulsa8126729591.1
P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison10159908890.8
G.Holani, Boise St.1322111571089.0
L.Webb, South Alabama1221010651388.8
D.Neal, Kansas121711061988.4
T.Dye, Southern Cal10145884988.4
S.Tucker, Syracuse1220610601188.3
C.Tyler, Utah St.122371043786.9
R.Davis, Vanderbilt122321042586.8
T.Swen, Wyoming122071039886.6
S.Tyler, W. Michigan122091027785.6
S.Bangura, Ohio111979401285.5
W.Shipley, Clemson1319311101585.4
B.Watson, Old Dominion11158916583.3
L.McCammon, FAU12193998783.2
J.White, Georgia Southern111629141083.1
Z.Evans, Mississippi11136899881.7
H.Waylee, N. Illinois11165899581.7
M.Williams, Ohio St.101258171381.7
K.Vidal, Troy1423111321080.9
T.Bigsby, Auburn121799701080.8
T.Benson, Florida St.12141965980.4
N.Singleton, Penn St.121499411078.4
J.Gibbs, Alabama11136850777.3
R.Hemby, Maryland121649241077.0
D.Mockobee, Purdue12182920976.7
M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech12183918976.5
A.Grant, Nebraska12218915676.2
E.Hull, Northwestern12221913576.1
T.Taua, Nevada122179111175.9
M.Irving, Oregon12143909375.8
D.Martinez, Oregon St.13161982775.5
R.Reese, Baylor131989721474.8
J.Ott, California12170897874.8
C.Brooks, BYU11130813673.9
J.Brown, UAB13166948872.9
J.Plumlee, UCF121458411170.1
N.Watson, Washington St.11144769969.9
A.Morrow, Colorado St.12173834469.5
K.Allen, Penn St.12156830969.2
A.Estime, Notre Dame121428251168.8
T.Thomas, Utah10142687768.7
L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan9176616668.4
C.Filkins, Stanford7122478468.3
L.Diggs, Notre Dame11152732366.5
J.Wright, Tennessee121357861065.5
C.McClelland, Cincinnati13146849765.3
W.Taulapapa, Washington121267791064.9
M.Johnson, Florida131558411064.7
L.Pare, Texas State12172772564.3
D.Fofana, Navy12186769664.1
D.Parson, Hawaii131878301163.8
K.Johnson, Iowa12143757663.1
J.Daniels, LSU131808181162.9
J.Jordan, Louisville13142815462.7
K.Robinson, San Jose St.121577521062.7
N.Whittington, Oregon12128752562.7
D.Grainger, Georgia St.12165740761.7
H.Parrish, Miami10130616461.6
R.Awatt, UTEP12163734261.2
D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.9149543860.3
T.Tyler, Army111436631260.3
F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee13182774959.5
R.Ashford, Auburn12153709759.1
A.Jeanty, Boise St.14157826759.0
T.Gregg, Georgia St.121727051258.8
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina12136704458.7
I.Bowser, UCF131947601458.5
D.Hankins, UTEP12140701358.4
B.Brady, UTSA12156699958.2
I.Ragsdale, North Texas13142755758.1
J.Small, Tennessee121446961258.0
E.Merriweather, Umass10150575357.5
C.Schrader, Missouri13170744957.2
J.Berger, Michigan St.12148683656.9
T.Mathis, West Virginia10135562556.2
S.Thompson, Texas Tech12132670655.8
R.Cook, Buffalo11139600454.5
K.McIntosh, Georgia131377091054.5
J.Ellison, Wake Forest13170707654.4
T.Lavine, SMU121426421053.5
H.Daniels, Air Force13138695853.5
E.Saydee, Temple12149639653.2
V.Rosa, Uconn121406351152.9
S.Byrd, Charlotte12149620451.7
M.Carroll, Georgia St.12126616551.3
K.Jefferson, Arkansas10144510751.0
M.Washington, Buffalo12143606750.5
D.Maye, North Carolina13172653750.2
T.Brooks, Texas Tech12133601750.1
S.Shivers, Indiana12143592649.3
J.Houston, NC State11127530048.2
D.Billingsley, Troy14142670847.9
J.Waters, Duke12120561846.8
B.Cook, Missouri13139585645.0
J.Patterson, Bowling Green13135583144.8
M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe12141507642.2
D.Uiagalelei, Clemson13142545741.9
G.Shrader, Syracuse11136415737.7
B.Armstrong, Virginia10123371637.1
P.Garwo, Boston College12132403333.6
C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe12145353529.4
D.Irons, Akron11133314428.5
S.Henigan, Memphis12135315426.2
C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.12138265922.1
G.Wells, Virginia Tech11111212619.3
