Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.McBride, UAB
|5
|116
|778
|11
|155.6
|C.Brown, Illinois
|7
|192
|1059
|4
|151.3
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|6
|158
|851
|10
|141.8
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|5
|104
|694
|9
|138.8
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|6
|129
|830
|12
|138.3
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|3
|72
|395
|3
|131.7
|B.Corum, Michigan
|7
|146
|901
|13
|128.7
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|7
|140
|870
|7
|124.3
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|5
|87
|615
|6
|123.0
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|7
|149
|853
|12
|121.9
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|7
|168
|789
|8
|112.7
|B.Robinson, Texas
|7
|138
|780
|10
|111.4
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|6
|120
|661
|3
|110.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|7
|133
|757
|8
|108.1
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|6
|124
|644
|6
|107.3
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|7
|121
|720
|10
|102.9
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|5
|78
|511
|4
|102.2
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|7
|156
|708
|8
|101.1
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|5
|64
|497
|8
|99.4
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|7
|97
|695
|5
|99.3
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|7
|144
|682
|6
|97.4
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|6
|85
|582
|6
|97.0
|J.Ott, California
|6
|89
|580
|5
|96.7
|K.Miller, TCU
|6
|91
|578
|8
|96.3
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|6
|96
|566
|6
|94.3
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|7
|101
|647
|7
|92.4
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|5
|72
|460
|4
|92.0
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|6
|107
|549
|3
|91.5
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|5
|71
|457
|9
|91.4
|A.Martinez, Kansas St.
|6
|91
|546
|9
|91.0
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|7
|88
|635
|5
|90.7
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|7
|120
|634
|6
|90.6
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|7
|139
|634
|1
|90.6
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|7
|113
|630
|5
|90.0
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|6
|97
|528
|3
|88.0
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|7
|98
|612
|7
|87.4
|L.McCammon, FAU
|7
|108
|611
|3
|87.3
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|5
|69
|436
|4
|87.2
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|7
|100
|605
|7
|86.4
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|7
|125
|591
|8
|84.4
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|6
|76
|502
|5
|83.7
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|6
|72
|488
|3
|81.3
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|7
|96
|567
|8
|81.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|6
|69
|482
|5
|80.3
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|6
|103
|480
|6
|80.0
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|6
|96
|477
|4
|79.5
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|6
|92
|472
|6
|78.7
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|6
|132
|469
|6
|78.2
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|6
|87
|468
|7
|78.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|7
|102
|541
|8
|77.3
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|7
|97
|537
|4
|76.7
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|6
|101
|460
|6
|76.7
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|7
|120
|536
|4
|76.6
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|6
|92
|459
|5
|76.5
|R.Reese, Baylor
|6
|85
|457
|7
|76.2
|H.Parrish, Miami
|5
|78
|378
|4
|75.6
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|6
|80
|453
|5
|75.5
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|7
|101
|528
|5
|75.4
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|7
|99
|524
|6
|74.9
|M.Lloyd, South Carolina
|6
|75
|434
|7
|72.3
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|6
|97
|433
|7
|72.2
|D.Neal, Kansas
|7
|76
|505
|5
|72.1
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|7
|115
|505
|4
|72.1
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|7
|81
|502
|4
|71.7
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|6
|114
|430
|4
|71.7
|M.Irving, Oregon
|6
|60
|429
|2
|71.5
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|6
|105
|428
|3
|71.3
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|6
|108
|427
|5
|71.2
|B.Battie, South Florida
|7
|81
|493
|4
|70.4
|J.Brown, UAB
|6
|66
|418
|3
|69.7
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|6
|76
|418
|5
|69.7
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|7
|105
|472
|10
|67.4
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|6
|68
|403
|2
|67.2
|T.Spears, Tulane
|7
|96
|463
|8
|66.1
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|6
|81
|396
|3
|66.0
|D.Finn, Toledo
|7
|71
|455
|6
|65.0
|T.Taua, Nevada
|7
|120
|453
|7
|64.7
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|7
|97
|451
|6
|64.4
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|6
|79
|386
|4
|64.3
|N.Peat, Missouri
|6
|76
|379
|2
|63.2
|C.Brooks, BYU
|7
|73
|433
|5
|61.9
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|7
|97
|431
|2
|61.6
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|6
|68
|369
|3
|61.5
|J.Small, Tennessee
|6
|78
|364
|7
|60.7
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|7
|80
|424
|4
|60.6
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|5
|62
|301
|3
|60.2
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|7
|99
|419
|3
|59.9
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|7
|83
|415
|6
|59.3
|B.Campbell, Houston
|5
|67
|296
|3
|59.2
|T.Thomas, Utah
|7
|93
|414
|5
|59.1
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|6
|73
|353
|1
|58.8
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|6
|75
|353
|5
|58.8
|B.Brady, UTSA
|7
|105
|405
|5
|57.9
|J.Daniels, LSU
|7
|90
|403
|6
|57.6
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|7
|99
|402
|4
|57.4
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|6
|91
|344
|4
|57.3
|T.Siggers, SMU
|4
|60
|229
|4
|57.2
|J.Brock, Iowa St.
|7
|80
|398
|2
|56.9
|D.Fofana, Navy
|6
|88
|336
|3
|56.0
|T.Centeio, James Madison
|6
|60
|333
|5
|55.5
|D.Billingsley, Troy
|7
|77
|386
|3
|55.1
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|6
|61
|330
|0
|55.0
|C.Hill, Texas State
|6
|73
|330
|1
|55.0
|G.Campiotti, Umass
|7
|93
|380
|2
|54.3
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|7
|96
|378
|2
|54.0
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|7
|84
|378
|3
|54.0
|P.Jones, Virginia
|6
|64
|320
|2
|53.3
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|6
|63
|319
|4
|53.2
|J.Barnes, Oklahoma
|6
|72
|316
|4
|52.7
|I.Bowser, UCF
|6
|89
|315
|9
|52.5
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|7
|80
|367
|5
|52.4
|J.Waters, Duke
|7
|73
|363
|6
|51.9
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|7
|82
|362
|6
|51.7
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|6
|64
|310
|2
|51.7
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|6
|69
|309
|8
|51.5
|K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|81
|360
|1
|51.4
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|7
|80
|356
|4
|50.9
|L.Pare, Texas State
|7
|87
|355
|2
|50.7
|J.Houston, NC State
|6
|76
|304
|0
|50.7
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|6
|67
|303
|2
|50.5
|Z.Mobley, FAU
|7
|71
|353
|3
|50.4
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|6
|84
|301
|1
|50.2
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|6
|78
|300
|5
|50.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|7
|74
|345
|6
|49.3
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|7
|80
|341
|2
|48.7
|L.Palmer, James Madison
|6
|74
|291
|4
|48.5
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|7
|81
|337
|4
|48.1
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|6
|69
|286
|5
|47.7
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|89
|331
|5
|47.3
|L.Williams, Iowa
|5
|64
|236
|2
|47.2
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|6
|76
|280
|1
|46.7
|B.Snead, Arkansas St.
|6
|74
|277
|6
|46.2
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|7
|82
|313
|2
|44.7
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|7
|78
|312
|3
|44.6
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|6
|94
|267
|5
|44.5
|R.Ashford, Auburn
|7
|74
|309
|3
|44.1
|K.Vidal, Troy
|7
|76
|308
|2
|44.0
|C.Tyree, Notre Dame
|6
|60
|256
|1
|42.7
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|6
|73
|240
|2
|40.0
|S.Anderson, Tulsa
|6
|65
|236
|5
|39.3
|A.Broussard, Rice
|6
|85
|233
|9
|38.8
|C.Tune, Houston
|6
|66
|213
|3
|35.5
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|6
|68
|195
|3
|32.5
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|6
|70
|168
|6
|28.0
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|83
|190
|3
|27.1
|D.Irons, Akron
|7
|88
|187
|2
|26.7
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|7
|82
|178
|3
|25.4
|M.Kendrick, New Mexico
|7
|76
|128
|3
|18.3
|D.Smith, Texas Tech
|6
|67
|93
|4
|15.5
