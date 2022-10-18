Leading Rushers

GCarRuYDTdsYds Pg
D.McBride, UAB511677811155.6
C.Brown, Illinois719210594151.3
K.Laborn, Marshall615885110141.8
M.Ibrahim, Minnesota51046949138.8
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh612983012138.3
C.Rodriguez, Kentucky3723953131.7
B.Corum, Michigan714690113128.7
R.Sanders, Arkansas71408707124.3
Z.Charbonnet, UCLA5876156123.0
B.Roberts, Air Force714985312121.9
C.Steele, Ball St.71687898112.7
B.Robinson, Texas713878010111.4
D.Vaughn, Kansas St.61206613110.2
B.Allen, Wisconsin71337578108.1
S.Tucker, Syracuse61246446107.3
Q.Judkins, Mississippi712172010102.9
B.Watson, Old Dominion5785114102.2
M.Cooper, Kent St.71567088101.1
M.Williams, Ohio St.564497899.4
E.Gray, Oklahoma797695599.3
A.Grant, Nebraska7144682697.4
K.Mitchell, East Carolina685582697.0
J.Ott, California689580596.7
K.Miller, TCU691578896.3
X.Valladay, Arizona St.696566694.3
T.Dye, Southern Cal7101647792.4
P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison572460492.0
G.Holani, Boise St.6107549391.5
M.Cunningham, Louisville571457991.4
A.Martinez, Kansas St.691546991.0
J.Gibbs, Alabama788635590.7
S.Evans, E. Michigan7120634690.6
C.Tyler, Utah St.7139634190.6
H.Waylee, N. Illinois7113630590.0
D.Achane, Texas A&M697528388.0
D.Hunter, Liberty798612787.4
L.McCammon, FAU7108611387.3
T.Henderson, Ohio St.569436487.2
Z.Evans, Mississippi7100605786.4
A.Robbins, UNLV7125591884.4
C.McClelland, Cincinnati676502583.7
T.Ward, Florida St.672488381.3
W.Shipley, Clemson796567881.0
N.Singleton, Penn St.669482580.3
J.Mims, Fresno St.6103480680.0
F.Gore, Southern Miss.696477479.5
L.Webb, South Alabama692472678.7
L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan6132469678.2
J.Plumlee, UCF687468778.0
J.White, Georgia Southern7102541877.3
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina797537476.7
T.Gregg, Georgia St.6101460676.7
R.Davis, Vanderbilt7120536476.6
T.Mathis, West Virginia692459576.5
R.Reese, Baylor685457776.2
H.Parrish, Miami578378475.6
D.Mockobee, Purdue680453575.5
O.Adaway, North Texas7101528575.4
T.Bigsby, Auburn799524674.9
M.Lloyd, South Carolina675434772.3
S.Bangura, Ohio697433772.2
D.Neal, Kansas776505572.1
T.Swen, Wyoming7115505472.1
R.Hemby, Maryland781502471.7
C.Filkins, Stanford6114430471.7
M.Irving, Oregon660429271.5
E.Hull, Northwestern6105428371.3
D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.6108427571.2
B.Battie, South Florida781493470.4
J.Brown, UAB666418369.7
A.Estime, Notre Dame676418569.7
D.Parson, Hawaii71054721067.4
J.Williams, Georgia St.668403267.2
T.Spears, Tulane796463866.1
J.Ellison, Wake Forest681396366.0
D.Finn, Toledo771455665.0
T.Taua, Nevada7120453764.7
M.Washington, Buffalo797451664.4
J.Wright, Tennessee679386464.3
N.Peat, Missouri676379263.2
C.Brooks, BYU773433561.9
R.Awatt, UTEP797431261.6
M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech668369361.5
J.Small, Tennessee678364760.7
W.Taulapapa, Washington780424460.6
T.Potts, Minnesota562301360.2
S.Tyler, W. Michigan799419359.9
A.Brown, N. Illinois783415659.3
B.Campbell, Houston567296359.2
T.Thomas, Utah793414559.1
A.Morrow, Colorado St.673353158.8
K.Robinson, San Jose St.675353558.8
B.Brady, UTSA7105405557.9
J.Daniels, LSU790403657.6
S.Shivers, Indiana799402457.4
K.Jefferson, Arkansas691344457.3
T.Siggers, SMU460229457.2
J.Brock, Iowa St.780398256.9
D.Fofana, Navy688336356.0
T.Centeio, James Madison660333555.5
D.Billingsley, Troy777386355.1
H.Hall, Georgia Tech661330055.0
C.Hill, Texas State673330155.0
G.Campiotti, Umass793380254.3
R.Cook, Buffalo796378254.0
D.Maye, North Carolina784378354.0
P.Jones, Virginia664320253.3
K.Allen, Penn St.663319453.2
J.Barnes, Oklahoma672316452.7
I.Bowser, UCF689315952.5
J.Berger, Michigan St.780367552.4
J.Waters, Duke773363651.9
F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee782362651.7
S.Thompson, Texas Tech664310251.7
S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.669309851.5
K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)781360151.4
D.Fenwick, Oregon St.780356450.9
L.Pare, Texas State787355250.7
J.Houston, NC State676304050.7
D.Grainger, Georgia St.667303250.5
Z.Mobley, FAU771353350.4
J.Sims, Georgia Tech684301150.2
G.Shrader, Syracuse678300550.0
O.Hampton, North Carolina774345649.3
D.Hankins, UTEP780341248.7
L.Palmer, James Madison674291448.5
D.Uiagalelei, Clemson781337448.1
C.Turner, Wake Forest669286547.7
M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe789331547.3
L.Williams, Iowa564236247.2
N.Jones, New Mexico676280146.7
B.Snead, Arkansas St.674277646.2
J.Lang, Arkansas St.782313244.7
S.Byrd, Charlotte778312344.6
T.Lavatai, Navy694267544.5
R.Ashford, Auburn774309344.1
K.Vidal, Troy776308244.0
C.Tyree, Notre Dame660256142.7
P.Garwo, Boston College673240240.0
S.Anderson, Tulsa665236539.3
A.Broussard, Rice685233938.8
C.Tune, Houston666213335.5
B.Armstrong, Virginia668195332.5
C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.670168628.0
C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe783190327.1
D.Irons, Akron788187226.7
S.Henigan, Memphis782178325.4
M.Kendrick, New Mexico776128318.3
D.Smith, Texas Tech66793415.5

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

