EAST
Alfred 34, Juniata 0
Army 57, Delaware St. 0
Assumption 42, S. Connecticut 29
Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7
Coast Guard 93, Anna Maria 24
Cortland 62, Lycoming 7
Frostburg St. 20, Wheeling Jesuit 16
Hobart 27, Morrisville St. 10
Ithaca 20, Endicott 17
Kings (Pa.) 42, Misericordia 10
Lincoln (Pa.) 48, Post 32
Muhlenberg 29, Salisbury 17
New England 31, Plymouth St. 21
Penn St. 63, Delaware 7
RPI 38, Wilkes 14
Seton Hill 28, Shippensburg 23
Shepherd 35, Edinboro 28
Springfield 45, Husson 20
Stonehill 33, CCSU 30
Susquehanna 6, Brockport 5
Ursinus 30, Kean 14
Westminster (Pa.) 28, Thiel 7
Widener 30, FDU-Florham 20
SOUTH
Georgia 45, Ball St. 3
Thomas More 37, Virginia-Wise 0
Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20
West Alabama 27, Limestone 13
MIDWEST
Butler 41, Taylor 13
Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24
Defiance 34, Adrian 17
Hope 42, Loras 28
Kansas St. 42, Troy 13
Lake Erie 24, N. Michigan 21
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 56, Minot St. 14
Mount St. Joseph 62, Hiram 21
Notre Dame (Ohio) 87, WV Wesleyan 9
Oberlin 37, Concordia (Ill.) 35
Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7
Truman St. 28, S.D. Mines 24
Wis.-River Falls 37, Ohio Wesleyan 10
SOUTHWEST
Utah 20, Baylor 13
FAR WEST
Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
