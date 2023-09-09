EAST

Alfred 34, Juniata 0

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

Assumption 42, S. Connecticut 29

Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7

Coast Guard 93, Anna Maria 24

Cortland 62, Lycoming 7

Frostburg St. 20, Wheeling Jesuit 16

Hobart 27, Morrisville St. 10

Ithaca 20, Endicott 17

Kings (Pa.) 42, Misericordia 10

Lincoln (Pa.) 48, Post 32

Muhlenberg 29, Salisbury 17

New England 31, Plymouth St. 21

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

RPI 38, Wilkes 14

Seton Hill 28, Shippensburg 23

Shepherd 35, Edinboro 28

Springfield 45, Husson 20

Stonehill 33, CCSU 30

Susquehanna 6, Brockport 5

Ursinus 30, Kean 14

Westminster (Pa.) 28, Thiel 7

Widener 30, FDU-Florham 20

SOUTH

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

Thomas More 37, Virginia-Wise 0

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

West Alabama 27, Limestone 13

MIDWEST

Butler 41, Taylor 13

Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24

Defiance 34, Adrian 17

Hope 42, Loras 28

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

Lake Erie 24, N. Michigan 21

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 56, Minot St. 14

Mount St. Joseph 62, Hiram 21

Notre Dame (Ohio) 87, WV Wesleyan 9

Oberlin 37, Concordia (Ill.) 35

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

Truman St. 28, S.D. Mines 24

Wis.-River Falls 37, Ohio Wesleyan 10

SOUTHWEST

Utah 20, Baylor 13

FAR WEST

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

