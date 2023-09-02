EAST
Anna Maria 51, Westfield St. 27
Assumption 31, Kutztown 20
College of NJ 41, Eastern 21
Cortland 42, Delaware Valley 13
Dean 33, Fitchburg St. 17
Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7
Endicott 31, St. Lawrence 0
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Johns Hopkins 27, Ithaca 17
Keystone 27, Gallaudet 6
Kings (Pa.) 27, Wilkes 23
MIT 41, Bridgewater (Mass.) 27
Merchant Marine 52, W. Connecticut 35
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24, OT
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Newberry 14, Shippensburg 10
Shepherd 27, S. Connecticut 26
Springfield 28, W. New England 14
Union (NY) 65, Hilbert 0
Utica 20, Rochester 17
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
West Chester 20, Bentley 19
SOUTH
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Randolph Macon 51, NC Wesleyan 9
Salisbury 28, Washington & Lee 7
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney 28
MIDWEST
Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 6
Davenport 31, Thomas More 17
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Gustavus Adolphus 51, Buena Vista 7
Hamline 45, Crown (Minn.) 13
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Kalamazoo 42, Oberlin 10
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Ohio Dominican 21
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
Ohio Wesleyan 35, Otterbein 21
Tiffin 79, McKendree 14
William Jewell 42, Fort Lewis 6
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
FAR WEST
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
