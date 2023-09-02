EAST

Anna Maria 51, Westfield St. 27

Assumption 31, Kutztown 20

College of NJ 41, Eastern 21

Cortland 42, Delaware Valley 13

Dean 33, Fitchburg St. 17

Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7

Endicott 31, St. Lawrence 0

Georgetown 49, Marist 7

Johns Hopkins 27, Ithaca 17

Keystone 27, Gallaudet 6

Kings (Pa.) 27, Wilkes 23

MIT 41, Bridgewater (Mass.) 27

Merchant Marine 52, W. Connecticut 35

N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24, OT

New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17

Newberry 14, Shippensburg 10

Shepherd 27, S. Connecticut 26

Springfield 28, W. New England 14

Union (NY) 65, Hilbert 0

Utica 20, Rochester 17

Villanova 38, Lehigh 10

West Chester 20, Bentley 19

SOUTH

Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14

Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24

Randolph Macon 51, NC Wesleyan 9

Salisbury 28, Washington & Lee 7

Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney 28

MIDWEST

Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 6

Davenport 31, Thomas More 17

Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35

Gustavus Adolphus 51, Buena Vista 7

Hamline 45, Crown (Minn.) 13

Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0

Iowa 24, Utah St. 14

Kalamazoo 42, Oberlin 10

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Ohio Dominican 21

Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10

Ohio Wesleyan 35, Otterbein 21

Tiffin 79, McKendree 14

William Jewell 42, Fort Lewis 6

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13

Colorado 45, TCU 42

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0

SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14

FAR WEST

Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7

