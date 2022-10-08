EAST

Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10

Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Concord 45, West Liberty 28

Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0

Endicott 52, Nichols 7

FDU-Florham 30, Widener 17

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7

Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0

Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7

Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21

Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31

Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14

Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7

Springfield 49, Coast Guard 6

UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16

Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

SOUTH

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

Samford 28, Wofford 14

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

MIDWEST

Albion 30, Hope 10

Ashland 35, Walsh 0

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Butler 31, Dayton 0

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26

Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7

TCU 38, Kansas 31

Wittenberg 30, DePauw 7

SOUTHWEST

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

