EAST
Bentley 38, St. Anselm 7
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10
Charleston (WV) 41, Glenville St. 34
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Concord 45, West Liberty 28
Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0
Endicott 52, Nichols 7
FDU-Florham 30, Widener 17
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
Gallaudet 20, Castleton 17
Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0
Kings (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7
Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0
Merchant Marine 19, Norwich 7
Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21
Millersville 20, East Stroudsburg 14
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31
Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
RPI 42, Buffalo St. 14
Shepherd 72, Lock Haven 7
Springfield 49, Coast Guard 6
UNC-Pembroke 17, Wheeling Jesuit 16
Wilkes 35, Alvernia 14
Yale 24, Dartmouth 21
SOUTH
Florida 24, Missouri 17
Greensboro 38, S. Virginia 28
Louisville 34, Virginia 17
Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17
Samford 28, Wofford 14
Tennessee 40, LSU 13
Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21
MIDWEST
Albion 30, Hope 10
Ashland 35, Walsh 0
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Butler 31, Dayton 0
E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26
Ohio Dominican 38, Lake Erie 7
TCU 38, Kansas 31
Wittenberg 30, DePauw 7
SOUTHWEST
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
